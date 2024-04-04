N16B: Adamawa govt to construct 17km roads in Bajabure, others

By Tom Garba

Bajabure Housing estate in Girei Local Government area of Adamawa State is to witness the urban renewal mandate of roads construction by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The state government has approved the construction of 17 kilometers road in the area and other surrounding communities.

Governor Fintiri during the Wednesday executive council meeting reiterated the continuation of his urban renewal mandate and assured the people of the state of good road network in the Bajabure Housing estate.

The council has also approved the variation of contract for the construction of road construction at the 1000 housing estate in Malkohi.

READ ALSO: CCECC demands $129 million for Abuja metro rail staff training, Wike Reveals

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, Commissioner of information and strategy, Neido Geoffrey flanked by the commissioners of works and energy development and that of education said the bajabure housing estate road network was awarded to Messrs Triacta Nigeria Ltd with a completion period of 12months .