N.C. woman wins second major Cash 5 lottery prize in under a year

A North Carolina woman won $346,088 from a Cash 5 lottery drawing, her second major jackpot after previously winning $100,000 less than a year ago.

Newport resident Cathy Noe told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at the C Co Mini Mart on U.S. 70 in Newport and bought a $1 ticket for the Aug. 29 Cash 5 drawing.

She ended up matching all five balls, scoring the $346,088 jackpot.

READ ALSO: NiMet to leverage Vaisala and MFI expertise as team..

Noe previously won $100,000 in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion in November 2023.

She did not reveal whether she has any plans for her latest winnings.