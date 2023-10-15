N/Assembly committed to pro-people laws, Barau assures global community

…addresses G20 Parliamentary Summit

By Tunde Opalana

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has assured the global community of the commitment of the National Assembly to review the country’s laws to address the challenges facing the country.

Senator Barau stated this at the just concluded 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit, held in New Delhi, India, while speaking on a topic; ‘Transformation in people’s lives through public digital platforms: The Nigerian Experience’, at the weekend.

According to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President highlighted the impact of digital platforms on various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He said although developed countries have gone far in the use and operation of digital technology, developing countries like Nigeria, are also tapping into the global trend, hence providing vast opportunities to the citizens.

He said that digital platforms are being deployed in the areas of democratic governance and political accountability by the government, the media and civil society organizations.

” Nigeria has diligently invested in digital infrastructure, established robust cyber security frameworks, and implemented digital identity systems.

“From 2015 to date, the federal government has deployed e-government platforms like the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Personnel and Payment Information System (IPPIS), Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and Bank Verification Number (BVN), among others.

“In addition, civil society organizations like BudgIT, Dataphyte, and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) use digital platforms of various kinds to monitor and track government budgeting and procurement processes,” he said.

He added that the government is also working with agencies and civil society organizations towards fully embracing the global Open Government Partnership initiative.

The Deputy President of the Senate said that Nigeria’s experience of transformation through public digital platforms stands as a testament to the nation’s resilience, adaptability and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its people.

“The 10th Senate is committed to reviewing our country’s laws to address the challenges not only in ICT but in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“To this effect, we are ready to partner with other members and participants of this Ninth P20 Summit and G20 Parliamentary Forum to maximize the prospects of globalization embedded in the effective utilization of ICT infrastructure for the mutual benefit of our countries,” he said.

