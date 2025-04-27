Mysterious deep hole discovered in Kano, kills three boys

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A mysterious deep hole has been discovered in Musukwani area in Jakara, Kano Municipal Local Government Area of Kano State, killing three boys who went into it and never came out, eye witnesses have said.

The boys who went into the ditch at separate times acted as if they were hypnotised by supernatural forces due to the similar pattern they went into and never came out.

Narrating the incident on Friday in Kano, one of the eyewitnesses said one of the boys reportedly removed his clothes and wallet which contained money, and handed them over to some people nearby before entering the ditch.

“We were sitting here when the boy came, took off his clothes, including his wallet with money, and asked us to keep them for him. He said he was going into the ditch to check something, as they usually store things like rods inside. He never came back. Even after nightfall, we closed our shops and went home. The next morning, there was still no sign of him. His belongings are still with us,” Abdul Basit Yusha’u Safiyanu told newsmen.

This is not an isolated incident. Just a few days earlier, another boy named Dan Sani also entered the same ditch with a friend and was never seen again. His disappearance remains unresolved, our correspondent gathered.

Musa Hamza, a community leader and maternal uncle of (Dan Sani) one of the missing boys, expressed deep concern and frustration.

According to him: “He’s my nephew, about 12 years old. He and his friend came to the ditch. He told his friend to wait while he went in. When the friend noticed he wasn’t coming back, he ran home to tell us. We searched everywhere, even the mortuary, but nothing. All we have now are rumors and fear. Even the fire service officers who entered the ditch struggled to get back out,” he lamented.

Response From State Fire Service:

The State Fire Service according to reports said when they heard of the disturbing information, they rushed to the scene, made frantic efforts to rescue the boys, but could not find them.

Residents, however, believe the ditch may have more than meets the eye. They linked the area to paranormal activity, claiming it has long been known as a hub for spiritual and mysterious happenings.

People are now scared to get close to the ditch, calling on the government to aid in the search for the missing boys and providing a permanent closure to the ditch.