My problem with Real Housewives TV series – Carolyna Hutchinson

by Orji Onyekwere

Remember beautiful Nollywood actress, Carolyna Hutchinson, formerly known as Caroline Ekanem, who featured in season one of Real Housewives?

She has finally cleared the air on why she is not part of the season 2 of the TV series. According to the delectable actress, the TV series was not showcasing her and other women in good light and it was also having spiral effect on her kids.

The actress made this revelation in the latest edition of Mercy Johnson’s talk show programme tagged Mercy’s Menu. Hutchinson, who is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agricultural company said, it was ‘more or less, come sit down and abuse each other’. Moreover, she added that she was not there because of the financial gains though they were not paid any salary, rather they received honorarium . Though the show brought up a lot of drama, it also showed the other side of her that she cannot be bullied.

Hutchinson said, “The reason why I left that show was that it was toxic for me, my family, and kids. It wasn’t showcasing me in a positive light. And it wasn’t really showcasing a lot of the women in a positive light. It was more a less ‘come sit down, abuse each other, call each other ridiculous names.

“The truth is, if you bring drama; I give it back to you. And one of the reasons people liked me was because I stood up for myself. You can’t keep bullying people thinking you’re perfect when you also have scales in your eyes.

“I was excited. It wasn’t really about the money. It was about adding value to another woman’s life.

“When I got on the show, it was a different ballgame. It was about talking about my ex-husband who did not sign a contract with me. He has no business with the show. And they are talking about my innocent children,” she said.

The founder of Hopeville Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting women facing childbearing difficulties and children with birth defects, noted that things went sour for her on the show during the second episode of the TV series but she could only carry on because she already had a contract with the producers.

“Right from the second episode (talking about my daughter), I was done with the show. I really wanted to leave from that moment. But because I had signed a contract I had to abide by it,” she said.

“I wish them all the best. It’s not for me,” she said.