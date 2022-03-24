My music is for all age range- Singer, oshine

Seun Balogun better known as Oshine , who shot into limelight with hit singles that includes Keep Pushing, Jomido amongst others has disclosed that his kind of music cut across all ages.

Speaking further on this, Oshine divulged that there is need for an artists who understood his or her craft should be able to do songs that will blend all age ranges from young to old as this way; such a music can stand the test of time like some of the songs of late Fela Kuti which is still appreciative of the fact that it cut across all ranges.

Oshine whose music sojourn started while in university but didn’t not come fully alive until he became overly independent and started making personal trips to Nigeria , where he connected with different producer.

He said ‘ My music is not just for the young but I do music for all age bracket , I did ‘Eja Osan’’ , a remake of King Sunny Ade tune and that captured a lot of the older crowd and ever since I have been conscious of what I put out’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...