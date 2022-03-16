My Mum, motivation for my philanthropy – Amb Adedayo Falusi

ECOWAS Youth ambassador, serial entrepreneur and social activist Adedayo Omolade Falusi has lately been in the news for philanthropic activities carried out by his FAO Foundation.

The graduate of Babcock University and a trained accountant recently offered insight into his motivation for founding FAO Foundation while speaking at a social event in Akure, Ondo State.

According to him: “I am driven by the desire to make a change, which largely is due to my selflessness which is a trait I inherited from my mother, and the zeal to invest in single mothers, vulnerable children and youths. These are social categories that need people who can invest in them to bring out the glory in them.”

Amb Adedayo Falusi started further: “For about three years now, we have fed and empowered widows, single mothers and youths. Now, we want to digitally empower as many youths as we can through technology.”

He also disclosed that FAO Foundation is supported by well-wishers, mainly from the ECOWAS Youth arm. “We also had a partnership with the Stellar Foundation for an outreach program,” he affirmed.

One such collaboration, between FAO Foundation and Stellar Foundation, in January 2022 culminated in vocational training on baking where women were taught how to bake small chops, puff puff, doughnuts and meat pies and one of the women who emerged as the best learner was rewarded with a start-up kit that included a blender, digital scale, rolling pins and other baking amenities.

“It was amazing and emotional for us as this woman walked away with new hope and faith in what they’ve been taught,” Amb Adedayo Falusi recalled.

In the same breath, he further hinted that the FAO Foundation will be broadening its range of activities.



“We would not be streamlined to only financial philanthropy; now, we will empower more people who we believe in a small-time will, in turn, be able to empower others,” he affirmed.

