My mum left too early – Gov Diri

*Says perception about Ijaw female burial rites changed

By Aherhoke Okioma

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has eulogised his late mother as a virtuous woman who taught her children love and unity.

He however lamented that she did not live long enough to reap the fruits of her exemplary life and to see the transformation in her community.

Madam Rose Diri died on her birthday on May 15, 2013 at the age of 74.

Speaking during her 12th memorial thanksgiving at Ayamasa community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, Governor Diri said his mum inculcated Christian virtues in her children that impacted their lives positively.

He also spoke on how his perception about the burial rites of married women in Ijawland changed over time.

According to him, his mother’s home was open to all, whether friends or visitors.

His words: “I can see my mother in the mould of the virtuous woman in Proverbs 31. My mother had the fear of God and raised all of us up that way. Whatever we manifest today were virtues she inculcated in us.

“Today marked 12 years we lost our beloved mother on May 15, 2013. Every of my friend was a son to her as she opened her hands to everybody that she came across. She exuded goodwill and love to anyone.

“That was why even among us as children, you could not distinguish who was a direct son or daughter of my mother among us. All my father’s children grew under her and she treated everyone as her children. So the family was united from then till date.

She taught us how to love one another.

“My only regret, sadness and pain are that she did not live long enough to reap the fruits of her labour.”

The Bayelsa helmsman also stated that he now had a better understanding of the wisdom behind the Ijaw custom of burying women in their maiden homes, adding that the practice had made him to visit and interact with his maternal home after her demise.

“Before I became governor, I did not understand why in Ijawland, after a married woman’s demise, her remains were brought back to her maiden community instead of her husband’s place. I was against it and I thought that if God gave me the opportunity like I am today, I would present a bill to the assembly to reverse that custom of our people.

“But today, I know better because the tradition made me now come to my mother’s home. It has made me continue to interact with my mother’s people. I have come to see the wisdom in that custom of the old Ijaw people. I have no regrets that we are in Ayamasa to remember our beloved mother.”

In his sermon, Bishop of the Northern Izon Diocese of the Anglican Church, Funkuro Amgbare, who represented the Bishop of the Western Izon Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt Rev Ebipadei Okporu, said there was life after death and admonished all to live righteously in order to inherit the new heaven and earth.

The bishop said the late mother of the governor was a committed member of the Anglican Church, who ensured that her children were brought up in the tenets of the church.

According to him, she was hospitable and loved those who served God.

Highpoints of the programme was the laying of a wreath at her tomb by the governor accompanied by his wives, Dr Gloria and Justice Patience and other members of the family.

Present at the event were the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, House of Representatives members, Hon Marie Ebikake (Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency) and Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency) respectively.

Others were Bayelsa State lawmakers, former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Dr. Matthew Seiyefa, outgoing business mogul, High Chief Victor Wayles, FIFA board member, Mr Amaju Pinnick, Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, top government functionaries, among others.