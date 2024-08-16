My eating, smoking habits becoming worrisome, Wanni confesses

As the Big Brother Naija house gets hotter, the housemates have continued to open up on the dark side of their lives. Wanni, one of the housemates has expressed serious concern over her smoking and eating habits explaining that she now eats more like a pregnant woman.

Her statement got the attention of another housemate Kassia, who quickly asked if she smokes and her answer was in the affirmative. Wanni noted that she is worried that the habits may continue if she leaves the house.

Her words: “I’m hungry as fu… If I go out and continue smoking, what will happen to me? I’ve just been eating like a pregnant woman in this house. When I actually go out and smoke, what will happen to me?”

In the same vein, another Big Brother Naija housemate Victoria, has opened up on her past life, confessing that she was once a bottle girl at Cubana Club in Abuja owned by socialist Obi Cubana. This was disclosed in a conversation she had with a housemate on the ongoing reality TV show.

While engrossed in an interesting conversation, she mentioned that she worked at the club around the year 2018.When she made the statement the other housemates cheered her on to reveal more as Ozee said that he has been visiting the club but he has not seen her there for once.