My detractors behind forged voice plea to AGF not to release Kanu, Ihedioha cries out

By Tunde Opalana

Former Imo State governor, Rt. Hon Emeka lhedioha, has cried out in denial of campaign of calumny against him through falsified documents and voice note indicting him of plea against the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who denied all allegations against him by his detractors said the ploy was to destroy his political career and to dent his soaring popularity among the people of Imo State.

In a statement on Sunday titled “When Silence is not golden” Ihedioha also broke the silence over his removal from office as governor of Imo State on 14th January 2020 by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which he said, supplanted the electoral will of the good people of Imo State.

He said he has since maintained a studious silence, refusing to join issues with malcontents who orchestrated the judicial heist despite all the provocations.

Worried by the recent deliberate attempt to drag his personality in the mud, the politician who vowed not to the allow criminality against him to stand, called on security agencies to investigate the dubious allegations against him and bring perpetrators of lies and forgery to book.

According to him, “they have forged documents, concocted voice messages, perjured and maximized the social media in throwing mud to see if anyone sticks. They use issues that are very dear to our people in this nefarious project.

“Two of such devious acts were a purported voice of me making threats and a letter, also purportedly written by me to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, advising him not to honour the Appeal Court judgement that discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra so as not to imperil the 2023 elections.”

Ihedioha said it is laughable and preposterous, knowing his background and predicament that he will be writing to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, “asking him to continue to illegally hold on to Nnamdi Kanu even after a court of competent jurisdiction had discharged him.

“What benefits will such a letter confer on me in a matter of such public concern, sensitivity and volatility. How does that make sense?

“If anyone should be afraid of a free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, it is Hope Uzodimma. The fact that he and fellow characters will concoct such a letter shows the level they are prepared to go in order to hang on to the power they acquired through dubious means.

“While Nigerians are aware that those who can forge polling results for manufactured votes can forge anything, I have decided not to keep silent again in the face of this criminal defamation of my character because as we inch closer to the 2023 elections, the evil machinations will intensify.”

Speaking about his silence since his mandate was taken away, he said he consciously yielded to the maxim that silence is golden, so as not to inflame passion in Imo State, but stressed that there comes a time when silence is no longer golden and that time is now.

He said: “It appears that some people are not satisfied with their stolen mandate. They want to drag me out by an orchestrated campaign of lies. And those carrying out this campaign of calumny against my person are doing so at the behest of the same man who was imposed on Imo State. But I understand their dilemma.

“Having succeeded in their evil plot of removing me from office, they realized that the bigger battle was winning the hearts and minds of the people. And that is proving difficult. That they have failed to endear themselves to the good people of Imo State in the last 34 months is why they are now desperate, and also becoming dangerous, so dangerous that they are now working with political renegades across party lines.

“While in office, Emeka lhedioha was their nightmare. But they have also realized to their utmost chagrin that even out of office, I have remained a bigger nemesis hence the unceasing campaign of calumny with the sole purpose of damaging my reputation and putting a wedge between me and Imolites. ln doing this, there are no off-limits.

The lawmaker, therefore, urged the security agencies “to investigate those behind this blatant forgery and bring them to justice. Criminality should not be elevated to an art of governance. Imolites deserve better.”

