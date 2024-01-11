My administration’s policies, programmes in line with Gombe development plan – Gov Yahaya

By Samuel Luka

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has stated that his administration is providing quality governance to the people through a well thought-out Gombe State Development Plan (2021-2030).

The governor made this known while reacting to his nomination as “the Sun Governor of the year, 2023” by the Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun.

He pointed out that the development plan is aimed at transforming the state within the next 10 years.

He said that the implementation of the development plan will place Gombe State on the path of sustainable development.

READ ALSO: EDO 2024: 62 contenders, pretenders seeking to succeed…

According to him, as a government, they came in with a clear vision and were able to organize a workable mission.

“We are happy that our modest achievements are being appreciated”, Governor Yahaya said.

The governor who thanked the media outfit for recognizing his government’s modest achievements, describing the award as an honour done not only to him but his working team and the entire people of Gombe State.

He said that the award will inspire his administration to do more for the betterment of the people of Gombe of State.

“We will succeed in changing the narratives to make Gombe a better place, better than we met it”, he said.

The notice of the nomination was conveyed to the Governor by the Managing Director of the media outfit, Mr. Onuoha Ukey who led other members of his management team, including the Editor, Ihenacho Nwosu, and the head of Northern Operations, Folashade Adetutu on a visit to the governor at the Gombe State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

“We are here to notify you that the Board of Editors of The Sun Publishing Limited, after a rigorous selection process, has picked you as the winner of The Sun Governor of the Year Award 2023″, the MD had said.

He informed the governor that the decision of the Board of Editors to confer on him the award of Governor of the Year was in recognition of his visionary leadership and remarkable strides in infrastructure, healthcare, education, environment, water supply and human capital development among others.

According to him, Governor Inuwa’s performance was scaled against those of others and found to standout.

Ukey disclosed that the Sun Award is reserved for that Governor who has performed exceptionally well in office; one whose administration has made a verifiable and positive impact on the lives of the people.

“Your selection for this award was based on merit because of your achievements within the period you have been Governor of Gombe State.

“Many people refer to you as a visionary Governor, and this disposition has shown clearly in the years you have been the head government in Gombe State “, the letter of notification reads.

The MD congratulated the governor on his nomination as the Sun Governor of the Year 2023 and formally invited him to the award ceremony and formal conferment on February 17, 2024 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.