My administration will unlock Zamfara potentials, says Obi

…as southern, middle-belt leaders’ endorse presidential bid

BY TOM OKPE

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the forthcoming general election in the country, has said he will unlock the abundant resources of Zamfara State into development, for the good of the people.

The presidential candidate made this assertion in Zamfara State, North West Nigeria on Thursday, along with his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, during its campaign.

The team which arrived Gusau, the state capital, to a warm reception of jubilant supporters, told the people that if voted into office by February 25, the God-given gift of natural resources of the state will be turned around for their good.

“Your natural resources should bring you good things not crime.

“The insecurity that has bedeviled the state for years now will be a thing of the past, as we have the key to unlock and pull the state out of poverty.

“Zamfara state with its huge mineral resources has no business being one of the poorest states in the country,” Obi said.

The former Anambra state Governor assured the people that security is top in their agenda because it’s only in a secured environment that the huge potentials of the state can be properly and adequately harnessed.

He said Labour Party manifesto stresses importance of taking the country away from consumption to production and through that, engage youths who are in their productive ages and reduce crimes and criminalities in the country.

He also, talked of proper education for the people as he and Datti see education as investment and are ready and willing to invest heavily in education and health.

The LP flag bearer reminded the people what the forthcoming election means for the country saying, “it will be a huge opportunity to take back our country from those, holding it down with their failed leadership and transform it into a country that can compete, in the comity of nations.

“So, ignore those who will approach you with the sentiments of religion and tribe because unlike in the past, this election will be based on characters we can trust, competence, capacity, capabilities and antecedents.

“Enough of their lies and deceits,” Obi stressed.

Meanwhile, elder statesmen and prominent leaders from four of the country’s six geopolitical zones have endorsed Peter Obi, as their candidate in the presidential election which holds on February 25.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, (SMBLF) is made up of leaders from the Middle- Belt, Ndi- Igbo (Ohanaeze) Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) and headed by Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

The decision was said to have been taken at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the forum on Thursday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Be focused to achieve purpose of life, Kumuyi..

The Communique was read by the immediate past President General of the umbrella body of Ndigbo Worldwide, the Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Recall that Obi had earlier, received endorsement of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, (SAN) and a host of other significant endorsements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...