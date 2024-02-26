My 12 point agenda remain sacrosanct – Jigawa Gov

Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi has reiterated his commitment to his campaign promises as encapsulated in the 12 point agenda earlier presented to the people.

He said the people elected him based on the promises he he the 12 point agenda will remain as the guide on all policies and programmes of his administration in 2024 and beyond.

This was contained in a new year message by the governor to the people of the state made available to newsmen in Dutse, by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Hamisu Mohammed Gumel.

expressed immense pride in the strength of the collective spirit demonstrated by the citizens despite the socio-economic challenges encountered during the past year.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to building on the foundation of progress laid in the past year.

According to him “The 12-point agenda blueprint, that focus on key areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation, will continue to guide the present administration for the development of the State”.

The statement quoted the Governor to have expressed the optimism that with the collective strength that has defined the state throughout the challenges of the past year the future is secured.

“As the leader and servant of the people, our success rests on the strength of the collective spirit demonstrated by the citizens despite the socio-economic challenges encountered in the last year”.

He emphasized the importance of education as the bedrock of a prosperous society, committing to enhancing its quality in Jigawa State.

“Furthermore, the administration will double its efforts to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services, recognizing that a healthy populace is crucial for community prosperity.

“In the agricultural sector, more innovative initiatives are set to be implemented to boost productivity, empower farmers, and ensure food security.

“Infrastructure development remains a cornerstone of the agenda, with accelerated efforts planned to improve road networks, rural electrification, and water resources to create an environment conducive to business growth”.

The statement explained further that, “Job creation is a top priority, with the administration exploring partnerships with the private sector to stimulate economic activities and provide employment opportunities for the youth.

The governor acknowledged the potential within the young population and expressed commitment to harnessing their talents for the state’s development.