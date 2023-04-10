MVP Hall of Fame: 20 of 469 federal lawmakers shortlisted for semi- final

By Tunde Opalana

Twenty members of the Ninth National Assembly have been short- listed for Semi-Final of the country’s first-ever Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame organized by OrderPaper Nigeria and its partners.

OrderPaper Nigeria is the country’s premier and pre-eminent policy think-tank and legislative interface bridging the gap between citizens and parliament since 2015.

The lucky 29 federal lawmakers emerged for the semi- final stage after a rigorous process that involve all 469 combined members of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

In a statement released at the weekend in Abuja, the organisation’s Executive Director, Oke Epia, OrderPaper said the shortlist comprises a female Senator, two Principal Officers, two Presiding Officers and ten first-term lawmakers across party lines from both the Senate and House of Representatives.

He said the MVP Hall of Fame initiative, which is in furtherance of OrderPaper’s contributions to legislative strengthening and promotion of improved service delivery in the National Assembly, aims at identifying and sustaining a distinct class of legislators who are performance-driven, excellence-inspired, and public-spirited.

According to the statement, having undertaken an independent, thorough and unprecedented data-driven annual performance appraisals of the 469-member ninth National Assembly since its first anniversary in 2020, the organisation says it deemed it appropriate and timely to commence instituting the Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame.

“The annual appraisals focused exclusively on the core legislative function of law-making, and consideration for the MVP nomination and subsequent shortlisting essentially applied the criteria of Value, Impact, and Productivity in rating the contributions of those shortlisted.

“While value speaks to the correlation of a bill’s advancement of the governance objective of the federal government; impact relates to the empirical contribution of a bill to the enhancement of the lives and living conditions of citizens; and productivity applies to the stage of progression of a bill to measure the diligence, dedication and hard work put into its processing by its sponsor.