Mutfwang’s Loyalists Say Defection Would Be ‘Justified’ Amid PDP Turmoil

The defection of some governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has once again been justified by the latest ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja stopping the party from proceeding with its National Convention scheduled to hold November 15, 2025.

Although a High Court in Oyo State has quashed the order of the Abuja Court by giving approval to proceed with the party elective national convention as earlier scheduled.

Consequently, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has also dismissed the ruling of the Oyo High Court insisting that the Abuja judgment takes precedence.

Going by this hullabaloo, the instability in the party is once again being amplified and could negatively affect a sitting governor’s reelection in 2027, as well as other political office holders should they emerge victorious in the general elections.

However, reacting to the court battle, a group under the Plateau Youths For Progressive Change (PYPC), said if Governor Caleb Mutfwang decides to leave the party due to the lingering instability, it would be justified, aimed at securing his political future.

Chairman of the group, Ezra Yakubu, in a statement, said the decision of Mutfwang will be welcomed by his followers who are ready to stick with him irrespective of any political platform he chooses to run.

Yakubu stated that the governor’s performance so far has ignited strong followership that cannot be ignored along political party lines.

According to him: “Leadership sometimes demands painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals and there comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny,” he said.

He faulted the Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC), for moving against Mutfwang should he decide to join the party, saying that the State APC’s motive is actually a move against President Bola Tinubu who would want to capture all the votes in Plateau come 2027.

He said the Governor is not in any contention with the APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, but has always wanted a joint effort by all Plateau people to bring dividends of democracy to the state.

“A Governor Mutfwang in the APC, should he decide to contest, will be the biggest catch for President Tinubu because of his outstanding performance in the State. As it stands, the organic followers of the governor are not something Tinubu would want to gamble with in 2027”, he said.

Our correspondent observed that the gale of defections to the ruling party, particularly from the South, signals President Bola Tinubu’s strategy to consolidate his influence across southern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections.

This comes amid discontent over his administration’s policies and reforms in the North, where his influence and popularity have waned significantly since assuming office in 2023.

Several key politicians who worked for his victory in 2023, especially those from the defunct Congress for Progressive (CPC) bloc and an ally of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, have moved to the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), a report says.