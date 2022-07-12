Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishop Kukah says Tinubu free to pick candidate of choice

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was free to pick whoever he wanted as his running mate.

Kukah, in his reaction to the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, said it was up to Nigerians to decide if they want a Muslim-Muslim President and Vice-President or not.

According to him, there is no guarantee that all Christians will vote for a Christian candidate or all Muslims will vote for a Muslim candidate, DailyTimes gathered

“This is what you call team selection and everybody will choose depending on what they think will give them a fair chance. So people will take responsibility for the choices they have made. For me, it is not something to lose sleep over,” Kukah said.

