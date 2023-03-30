Muslim customs officer caught live on TV with alcoholic drink in his office

A Senior Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service has been called out for allegedly consuming alcohol during office hours.

He came under fire after an interview of him aired on NTA and a bottle of Action Bitters was spotted sitting on his table.

It was learnt that he is also a Muslim and being that this is Ramadan, he committed an offence by taking alcohol during fast.

READ ALSO: ING alarm: Ploy by DSS to arrest Obi, Atiku before May.

Although he was not spotted drinking the bitters, a video from the NTA interview is making the rounds online and it captures some viewers teasing the man.

Social media users shared divergent opinions on the implications of his action both career-wise and spiritually.