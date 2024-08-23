Music star, Joel Olasehinde unveils new single, ‘Adara’

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Nigerian music sensation Joel Olanipekun Olasehinde is set to release his latest single, titled ‘Adara’.

The track, produced by Keyzbeat Pro Studio in Lagos, promises to captivate listeners with its powerful message and rich lyrics. The song also features collaborations with seasoned musicians, adding depth and expertise to the project. The music video, filmed in both Nigeria and Dallas, Texas, showcases a stunning blend of cultural richness, reflecting Olasehinde’s unique artistic vision.

Currently based in the United States, Olasehinde has made a name for himself as an eclectic artiste with a profound understanding of various musical genres. A passionate advocate for music, he believes in creating songs with the right timing and concept.

Speaking about his upcoming single, set to be released on October 1 to coincide with Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Olasehinde shared, “Adara is a song of hope, crafted to uplift Nigerians during these challenging times. In a period marked by violence and uncertainty, this song aims to inspire courage and resilience among people who may feel despondent about the future of our nation. It’s a reminder that despite the hardships, Nigeria will rise again.”

Olasehinde, a multi-instrumentalist, is widely recognised for his exceptional musical talent and deep passion. Reflecting on his journey, he noted, “Music has been a part of my life from a very young age, thanks to my family’s influence. I began singing in the children’s church choir at age three and joined the adult choir by nine, where I was recognized for my treble voice and performed numerous solos, including pieces from Handel’s Messiah.”

In high school, Olasehinde became the musical face of his institution, and later, in college, he quickly gained popularity within the campus church. He participated in various events and performed at multiple churches, establishing his reputation as a talented musician. One of his notable achievements during this time was serving as the main soloist at the inaugural State Christmas Carol in Ekiti State, under Governor Adebayo Adeniyi’s administration, where he performed the newly-created state anthem and other selections.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Olasehinde shared, “That performance remains one of my proudest moments. It was an honour to contribute to Ekiti State in my way.”

During his college years, Olasehinde also trained the first Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) choir in Ondo State to perform the “Hallelujah Chorus,” a significant achievement that highlighted his dedication to the church and its musical traditions.

Born in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria, Olasehinde is the youngest of 18 children in a family deeply rooted in music and business. His father, a musician and entrepreneur, and his mother, a businesswoman, provided a nurturing environment that fostered both creativity and enterprise.

After completing his education, Olasehinde founded the Joelaz Music Academy, which has grown to become one of Nigeria’s largest music schools. He also established the Blossom Mass Choir, one of Africa’s largest interdenominational mass choirs with over 600 members. In addition, he founded the Seven Octave, a new musical movement in America, further demonstrating his commitment to advancing music education and performance.

As a music instructor, Olasehinde has trained numerous church choirs and has had a significant impact on the musical education of high school students. He has composed several notable songs, including “Ewa Kole Dun,” “Peregede,” and “Kosagbara.” He is also known for leading one of Africa’s largest children’s orchestras, with his music school showcasing an annual performance featuring between 100 and 150 children on stage.