Music is money driven now and less of passion- MOVE AND DREAM

Nigeria fast rising artist, Move and Dream have disclosed that music is more of business in today’s world as against when it used to be for passion and longevity; hence this days music is now more of figures and numbers.

Speaking further, Move and Dream noted that even with the advent of the tech arm , the production process is easy and computers are used to aid a lot of things. From sampling , creating tones , beat progress and recording indicating that there is a lot of growth.

Citing further, he said ‘ Performing live now becomes a problem for many artists as they are only good with studio assisted tones. Artiste like Davido, wizkid, burnaboy, Yemi alade are artiste known for live performances. Then again most artiste whom are sign by record labels or company would rather make the figures and numbers for there companies to make but the invested money .

We can’t entirely look away from the monetary aspect of music in terms of return on investment but then again we need to encourage ourselves to do music that has great impact on the society at large and also leave a legacy that people to live to study and acknowledge over time .

