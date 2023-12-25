Murphy names two players Arteta can’t do without if he wants Arsenal to win title

Former Liverpool ace, Danny Murphy has named William Saliba and Declan Rice as the two players manager Mikel Arteta cannot do without if he wants his team to win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal currently sit on top of the Premier League table after their 1-1 draw with Liverpool over the weekend.

Arteta’s side missed out of the Premier League title to Manchester City last season.

“This game [Liverpool v Arsenal] showed me just how important Rice — and also William Saliba — are for Mikel Arteta,” Murphy told The Daily Mail.

“They are the two players [Rice and Saliba] he cannot do without if they are going to win the Premier League. With those two players in the side, they can get a result anywhere.”

He added, “It also made me realise how much Liverpool need a player like him. If Rice wore a Liverpool shirt, I think they will win the title. He is that good.”