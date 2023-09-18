Muri-Okunola resigns as Lagos Head of Service

Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has resigned from the office.

He will now be focusing on his new appointment as President Bola Tinubu’s Principal Secretary.

Muri-Okunola sent a letter to the state civil servants on Monday, saying that his civil service career will end on September 29, 2023.

He has already informed the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of his decision to resign.

“It has been a really fulfilling journey and experience, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“I move on to serve the man who inspired and brought me into public service and to take it as a career that eventually took me to the zenith as your Head Of Service.

“I will be taking on a new role in The Presidency to assist and contribute my quota in achieving The Renewed Hope agenda of our President Bola Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hakeem Muri-Okunola as Principal Secretary in his office.

Muri-Okunola, until his latest appointment, served as the Head of Service in Lagos State.

Although his appointment was not made public, THISDAY, however, gathered from reliable Presidency sources that the new appointee received his appointment letter on Friday and is expected to resume formally on Monday, a day after President Tinubu would have departed Abuja for New York, the United States to attend the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Aged 51, Muri-Okunola, the first son of the respected late jurist, Justice Muritala Okunola, holds a first degree in law from Lagos State University (LASU) and a Master’s degree in International Business Law, Queen Mary & Westfield College, University of London.

An experienced public administrator and technocrat, the new Personal Secretary to the President, was at various times Associate Solicitor, Adepetun, Caxton-Martins and Agbor, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser at Ibile Holdings Limited, Personal Assistant to Governor of Lagos State, Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee and Permanent Secretary in Lagos State Public Service.

