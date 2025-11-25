Multi-Source intelligence critical to national security — Senator Lawan 

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has declared that the adoption of innovative, multi-dimensional intelligence approaches is imperative for Nigeria to effectively counter evolving security threats such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and transnational organized crime.

Senator Lawan stated this on Monday in Abuja while representing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as the Special Guest of Honour at the opening of the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2025.

The conference is scheduled to hold from the 24th to the 28th of November, 2025.

In an address to declare the conference open, Senator Lawan underscored the relevance of the conference theme: “The Role of Multi-Source Intelligence Innovation in National Security,” noting that it aligns with the growing need for integrated, technology-based intelligence solutions.

Senator Lawan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Defence, highlighted the critical importance of fusing various intelligence streams to generate actionable insights for national defence.

“The complexities of today’s security landscape have made it imperative for intelligence agencies to adopt innovative approaches to safeguard Nigeria’s national interests.

“This Conference therefore provides a strategic opportunity to examine how multi-source intelligence can be effectively harnessed to enhance situational awareness, strengthen early warning systems, and support evidence-based decision-making,” Senator Lawan said.

He charged the Conference to explore how emerging tools such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics can enhance multi-source intelligence operations in Nigeria, commending the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for its ongoing efforts in data integration and inter-agency collaboration.

Senator Lawan also praised the unique format of the conference, which features combined presentations from Defence Advisers/Attachés and Coordinators of State Offices.

“The synergy between both components reinforces the whole-of-government approach needed to counter emerging threats and enhance national resilience. The Defence Attachés System remains vital in facilitating defence diplomacy, while the State Office Coordinators serve as the Agency’s backbone for ground-level intelligence collection,” he added.

Emphasizing the indispensability of partnerships, Senator Lawan urged Defence Advisers to deepen bilateral and multilateral engagements, while calling on State Office Coordinators to intensify collaboration with local security agencies for effective intelligence fusion.

He commended the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, for his foresight in hosting the conference, and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Defence Attachés and State Office Coordinators to Nigeria’s security.

“Your collective commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s security interests both at home and abroad is commendable and reflects the spirit of professionalism that defines the DIA,” Senator Lawan stated.

Encouraging active participation, he expressed confidence that the outcomes of the conference would provide valuable direction for strengthening Nigeria’s national and regional security frameworks.