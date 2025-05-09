MTN tops 90 million users as mobile subscriptions hit 172 million

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

MTN Nigeria surpassed 90 million active subscriptions in March 2025, further consolidating its dominance in the country’s telecommunications market as total mobile subscriptions rose to 172.4 million, according to new data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The growth reflects a continued recovery from the impact of the nationwide NIN-SIM audit, which had wiped out over 60 million mobile lines in 2023. MTN now holds a commanding 52.48 per cent share of the market with 90.4 million subscribers, underscoring its lead in a highly competitive industry.

Airtel Nigeria maintained its position as the second-largest operator with 58.2 million active lines and a 33.78 per cent share. Globacom followed with 20.7 million subscribers, accounting for 12.01 per cent, while 9mobile remained in fourth place with 2.8 million users and just 1.72 per cent market share.

Unlike other operators, 9mobile recorded no change in its subscription numbers between February and March, signalling a stagnant customer base. The static figure came amid subscriber complaints of poor service and an inability to port out of the network, fuelling speculation that the company was facing operational distress.

Dismissing shutdown rumours, 9mobile admitted it had been experiencing technical challenges that affected Mobile Number Portability services, but stressed it had not placed any restriction on customers wishing to leave. The operator said those issues were being resolved and were part of a broader infrastructure upgrade aimed at restoring service quality.

Despite its struggles, 9mobile reaffirmed its commitment to remain in the market, promising that ongoing investments in network transformation would soon deliver improved service and connectivity across Nigeria.