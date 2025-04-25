MTN Nigeria Reschedules Champs Finale to Honour Late Chairman Pascal Dozie

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

MTN Nigeria has announced the rescheduling of the MTN Champs Grand Finale to honour the legacy of its founding Chairman, Mr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie, who passed away on April 8, 2025.

The Grand Finale, which was originally scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 3, will now take place from May 6 to 9, 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Dozie was a visionary leader whose pioneering role laid the foundation for what MTN has become today. For 18 years, from 2001 to 2019, he served as Chairman, leading with strength and conviction. As one of Nigeria’s most respected businessmen and a champion of private sector development, he played a vital role in securing the GSM licence that launched MTN’s operations in Nigeria. His legacy continues to shape the company’s values and commitment to nation-building.

In a statement released earlier by the company, MTN Nigeria expressed deep sadness over his passing and extended heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

READ ALSO: ‘Enough Is Enough’: Tinubu Demands Grassroots Action in New Security Plan

“His unwavering belief in Nigeria’s potential and his dedication to its development were truly inspiring. His leadership at MTN Nigeria laid the foundation for our success, and his legacy will continue to guide us in the years to come,” said Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria.

The MTN Champs initiative, launched in 2023, the aims to build future Olympians for Nigeria. It is MTN Nigeria’s bold commitment to discovering and nurturing the next generation of track and field athletes across the country.

Following regional competitions in cities such as Benin and Lagos, the Grand Finale in Uyo will bring together the most promising young talents from across Nigeria. The new date allows athletes, fans, and partners alike to honour the memory of Mr. Dozie while continuing the spirit of excellence and youth development that he championed.

As the country and the MTN brand continue to mourn the loss of a trailblazer, MTN Nigeria remains steadfast in its mission to empower the next generation, on and off the track.