MTN Nigeria kicks off Blow My Hustle Campaign, targets young entrepreneurs

By Joy Obakeye

MTN Nigeria has commenced it’s entrepreneurship program tagged ‘MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle campaign.

The initiative is aimed at empowering young Nigerians with viable businesses through capacity building and grants.

Speaking about the campaign, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, was quoted as saying: “The ‘hustle spirit’ amongst Nigeria’s young people is truly inspiring as they are innovative, entrepreneurial.

“MTN is here to support that ‘hustle’ so that their dreams can become reality. Young business owners have told us what they need, and with MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle, we will share business skills from experts in relevant fields, and create access to financial grants. We look forward to the transformation that this initiative will propel.”

The statement also said MTN will provide grants and training for 100 young Nigerians who have existing businesses or are seeking to start a new one.

“The shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to receive intensive virtual training from industry leaders and professionals that cut across personal development, wealth and investment management, digital marketing, website development, and elevator pitches, amongst others, for two weeks.

“To participate in the MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle, young Nigerians, who are MTN subscribers, between ages 16-30 can submit a video pitch on the dedicated MTN Pulse website stating their ‘hustle’ and how a financial grant will scale the business.

“Of the 100 shortlisted businesses that will undergo two weeks of training, 20 finalists will receive a range of grants as high as N10 million, which will be awarded based on the qualities of pitches presented during a grand finale event and assessed by a panel of judges.”

It added that members of the panel are drawn from different business sectors, and include Tricia Olufemi-Olumide popularly known as Triciabiz, Oluwatosin Ajibade (Mr Eazi), a social innovator and entrepreneur, Chukwuma Monye, and the Co-founder of Bluechip Technologies, Olumide Soyombo.

