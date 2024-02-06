MTN Nigeria, ESET partner to provide cybersecurity solutions to MSMEs

By Motolani Oseni

MTN Nigeria, and ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, have formed a strategic partnership to launch ‘MTN ESET’ to provide cybersecurity solutions to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The cybersecurity solution is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The collaboration aims to enhance digital security for Nigerian businesses, reinforcing MTN’s role in maintaining the digital integrity of SMEs.

MTN ESET provides robust security for private and sensitive data across devices and servers. It offers a variety of product bundles, allowing businesses to choose a package that best suits their needs based on the number of devices and the duration of the subscription.

READ ALSO: MMIA Blackout: Sit up or get sacked,Keyamo warms..

Reflecting on the significance of this collaboration, the Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, said, “With a shared vision for digital resilience, MTN’s collaboration with ESET signifies a powerful alliance dedicated to fortifying SMEs as we redefine the digital landscape and enable businesses to confidently embrace the opportunities of the digital age.”

The managing director at ESET Nigeria, Olufemi Ake, emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in today’s world, especially for SMEs who are new to the digital world.

Ake said, “This partnership is bringing comprehensive and effective digital security solutions closer to business owners to enable them to focus on optimizing productivity and service, with a software that guarantees progress.”

The partnership between MTN Nigeria and ESET not only highlights MTN’s dedication to fostering digital transformation and resilience among SMEs, but also positions MTN as a key player in empowering Nigerian businesses. By fortifying their digital security and fostering sustainable growth, MTN is contributing significantly to the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Guided by a vision where digital security, productivity, and innovation converge seamlessly, MTN’s alliance with ESET has paved the way for Nigerian businesses to not only survive but also thrive in the digital age.

This collaboration fortifies SMEs with robust cybersecurity and equips them with tools to amplify their impact on the global stage.