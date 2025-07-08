MTN Nigeria empowers businesses with digital solutions for growth

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

MTN Nigeria said it has empowered businesses with digital communication solutions to drive growth and development.

The company recently convened industry leaders and top executives for the NextNow Business Forum, held in Lagos.

The event, delivered in partnership with Bayobab and META, brought together senior marketing and customer experience professionals from medium, large, and public sector organisations to explore the future of digital communication and business enablement.

The forum’s main highlight was the live demonstration of MTN’s cutting-edge Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), an integrated digital communication solution designed to revolutionise how businesses engage their customers across multiple channels.

The platform promises real-time, scalable, and personalised communication tools that can be embedded into existing business systems, enabling companies to foster stronger customer relationships and improve operational efficiency.

Head of Enterprise Segment at MTN Nigeria, Akinbulejo Onabolu emphasised the platform’s potential to transform customer engagement.

He stated, “Today, we showcased the CPaaS platform, which marks a complete transformation in how businesses engage with their customers.

This product is designed to create affinity, drive engagement, and build meaningful connections between brands and their customers. With its upcoming launch in Q3, we are excited about the tremendous impact it will have on businesses looking to thrive in today’s digital landscape.”

The global CPaaS market is experiencing rapid expansion, and according to Future Markets Insights, it is projected to grow from $14.7 billion in 2025 to $72.4 billion by 2035, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4 per cent.

This surge is driven by businesses’ increasing demand for scalable, cloud-based communication solutions that enhance customer engagement and automate workflows. In Nigeria, CPaaS adoption is accelerating as companies seek to integrate real-time communication features, such as voice calls, SMS, WhatsApp, video calls, and email, directly into their applications, streamlining customer interactions and reducing operational costs.