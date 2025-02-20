MTN mPulse Spelling Bee champion urges youth to harness tech for growth

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The 2024 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee winner, Ikenna Ikechukwu, has called on young Nigerians to embrace technology and digital resources for academic excellence and personal development.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday while serving as MTN Nigeria’s CEO for a day, Ikechukwu shared his journey of resilience and hard work, highlighting the role of continuous learning in success.

He credited technology, particularly the MTN mPulse platform, for providing valuable educational tools that helped him excel in the competition.

“Winning the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee was not just about spelling words. It was about learning, adapting, and embracing knowledge. I believe data is power, and the more we learn, the more we can achieve,” he said while addressing MTN executives and media representatives.

Reflecting on his preparation for the competition, the 15-year-old champion revealed that, his journey was one of determination and resilience. His commitment saw him learning over 15,000 words from various origins, which ultimately led him to victory in 2024. ‘I started preparing as far back as 2022. I tried in 2022 and didn’t win. I tried again in 2023 and still didn’t win. So I studied even harder,’ he said.

Ikechukwu emphasised the role of technology in learning, crediting the MTN mPulse platform for providing him with valuable educational resources. “MTN has taught me the importance of technology and education working together. Digital platforms like the mPulse website offer free learning tools, practice tests, and vocabulary resources, helping students go beyond the classroom,” he said.

As MTN’s one-day CEO, Ikechukwu met with the company’s executive team, engaged with new employees, and discussed the company’s digital initiatives with top executives, including the Chief Digital Officer. He also toured MTN’s service centers to observe customer interactions.

His message to young Nigerians was clear: “Go make a difference with MTN data. Use digital resources to learn, innovate, and grow. The future belongs to those who embrace technology and never stop learning.”

Ikechukwu expressed his gratitude for the life-changing opportunity, thanking MTN, his family, and supporters. “When Daniel won in 2023, it inspired me to dream of becoming a winner. Today, here I am,” he said.

Welcoming him to his new role, MTN Nigeria’s chief marketing officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, expressed delight at Ikenna’s achievement, emphasising the significance of the MPulse initiative.

MTN Nigeria’s chief digital officer, Aisha Mumuni, also praised Ikenna, acknowledging his dedication and sacrifice. “You are an inspiration, not just to your peers but to us as well. Your commitment to balancing schoolwork with your dreams is a lesson for all. If a 15-year-old can make such sacrifices for a clear goal, then we as adults have no excuse,” she remarked.