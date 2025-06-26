MTN Foundation surpasses N32bn in social investments, reaffirms commitment to national development

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The MTN Foundation has announced that its social investments have exceeded N32 billion, impacting over 3,500 communities in 570 local government areas across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs Odunayo Sanya, disclosed an engagement with participants of the MTN-Media Innovation Programme (MTN-MIP) in Lagos.

Sanya stated that the Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development is anchored on the belief that MTN’s success is directly linked to the prosperity of the communities it serves.

She explained that MTN views connectivity not just as voice or data services, but as a means of enabling real change, connecting people to opportunities, and empowering them to realise their potential.

Sanya said the Foundation’s interventions are focused on capacity building, health, and economic empowerment, with all projects aligned to national priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

She pointed out that capacity building involves upskilling, retooling, and supporting educational advancement, while the health interventions target areas of national need rather than corporate convenience.

According to her, since its inception, the Foundation has directly impacted around 33 million Nigerians, with indirect outreach from advocacy and awareness programmes reaching over 90 million.

On the MTN-MIP initiative, Sanya highlighted its value in shaping ethical, informed media professionals who can drive change.

She noted that the programme offers tools, knowledge, and exposure, but stressed that its true impact depends on how participants apply what they learn.

She reminded them of the competitive nature of their selection, stating that thousands applied, and their inclusion signalled a special opportunity and responsibility to give back through ethical journalism and nation-building.

President of the MIP Cohort 4, Mr Yemi Adebayo, described the programme as transformative. After three years of applying, Adebayo said being selected was an honour, adding that the experience goes beyond journalism, offering critical leadership and branding skills.

He urged other media professionals to aspire to this level of exposure, noting that it elevates both personal and professional growth