MTN extends application deadline for media Innovation programme to April 12

…gives more time to join Nigeria’s most coveted media fellowship

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

In a welcome turn of events for journalists, broadcasters, and content creators across the country, MTN Nigeria has announced the extension of the application deadline for its highly coveted Media Innovation Programme (MIP) to April 12, 2025. Originally slated to close on April 7, 2025, the new deadline provides additional time for a wave of aspiring applicants eager to join the next generation of media changemakers.

Now in its fourth year, the MTN Media Innovation Programme, run in partnership with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) has become a career-defining fellowship for Nigerian media professionals. It offers a six-month, fully-funded certificate program packed with on-site training, international exposure, digital storytelling masterclasses, and access to a powerful alumni network.

According to MTN Nigeria and the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, the deadline extension is a response to the increasing volume of last-minute applications and growing demand for more inclusive access across the country.

“We’ve seen a remarkable surge in interest from content creators and journalists outside major urban hubs,” said Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria. After the webinar on April 4 hosted by past MIP fellows to support the applicants, it was important to extend the deadline to enable more diverse voices have a chance to be part of this experience”, he added.

In a rapidly shifting media landscape, where traditional models are being upended by digital disruption, programs like MIP are filling a critical gap, equipping media professionals with the tools to adapt, innovate, and lead.

With Nigeria’s entertainment and media industry projected to grow from $9 billion in 2023 to $13.6 billion by 2028, MTN’s initiative could not be timelier.

And for those still sitting on the fence. A recently hosted webinar featuring past fellows, including prominent voices like Mike Okwoche, a seasoned broadcast veteran and media mentor, and Amaka Okoye, a journalist and correspondent with experience in international media projects and digital transformation, offered inspiring testimonies about how MIP reshaped their professional outlook and positioned them at the forefront of media innovation.

The new application deadline, April 12, 2025, offers a lifeline for media professionals who might have missed the initial window. But make no mistake: the clock is ticking. And for those with big ideas and bold stories to tell, this is the time to apply.

Interested journalists, bloggers, and content creators can apply for the MIP 2025 at https://bit.ly/MTN_MIP2025.