MTN explains why investing over N200m to Nigerian entertainment show

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has partnered with Ultima studios to premiere the internationally acclaimed ‘Family Feud’ show in Nigeria. The telecommunications giant has invested over N200m in introducing the family-centered show to screens across Nigeria.

Following the media event on August 24, 2022, where Bisola Aiyeola was announced as host of the show, MTN Nigeria and Ultima Studios held a grand industry event on Monday, October 3, 2022, to mark the premiere of the ‘Family Feud’ game show in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Ag. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar Mumuni, said, “MTN Nigeria is always looking for opportunities to speak to family values, which is why we agreed to partner with Ultima Studios, a production company committed to creating wholesome quality entertainment.

“Putting in the necessary financial resources to ensure everything is at par with the international variations was very important to us. We are excited to air this on Nigerian screens and believe they would easily include it in their lineup of family activities.”

While giving his remark during the event, Chief Executive Officer of Ultima Studios, Femi Ayeni, highlighted that the ‘Family Feud’ show is a family-oriented show to bring families together and add color to the life of Nigerians. He stated that the show is not segmented to a particular class but cuts across different social classes of families. He also expressed his gratitude to MTN for their continued support over the years, from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ to ‘Project Fame’ and now Family Feud.

Family Feud Nigeria premiered on October 7, 2022, and airs on Dstv and GoTV’s Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Urban from 9:00 – 10:00p.m on Fridays and 4:30 – 5:30p.m on Saturdays.

MTN subscribers can win cash prizes every day by participating in humorous trivia competitions by sending DFF or WFF to 205 to participate, texting their answers to the Family Feud style survey questions to win cash every weekday – Monday to Friday. Over 200 subscribers with the highest points will be rewarded with N10, 000 monthly.

