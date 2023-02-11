Mr. P, Seun Kuti feud: More Nigerian celebs jump into the fray

The cyberspace is agog indeed as musicians Mr. P and Seun Kuti trade tantrums on social media. Incidentally, this is coming on the heels of the upcoming Presidential polls.

The issue started when Seun Kuti said he believes that no politician can save Nigeria except Nigerians themselves.

According to Seun, even if Sowore wins the election, he cannot make any effective change in a country with PDP and APC-controlled states. He went on to say that Peter Obi is an opportunist who switched to the Labour Party after losing the PDP primaries.

But this comment did not go down well with Mr.P, who has been an avid supporter of the Obi movement. Reacting to this Peter Okoye wrote: “Dude just erased his father’s history. You said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria. Is PO and the rest of the candidates not Nigerian people? Shame! Shame! Shame!!!”

Reacting further, Okoye had taken another swipe at Seun, saying he was nothing without ‘Kuti’ attached to his name.

He also insulted Kuti’s music career, calling him a Grammy nominee who is still living in the trenches. This is remotely linked to the fact that Seun Kuti has been nominated severally without a trophy to show for it. But this quickly sparked online fireworks, as Made Kuti, joined the fray, by enjoining Mr. P to refrain from dragging the entire Kuti household into the issue.

READ ALSO: NLC: Atiku congratulates Ajaero, others

This trending issue has also seen people drawing attention to what Fela, the Afrobeat legend stood for during his lifetime and how Seun Kuti’s action is on a parallel trajectory to what his father represented.

But the ‘war’ has involved a lot more celebrities, pitching tent with either of the two. From Made, to Basket Mouth and a host of others, everyone is talking…

More drama is expected from the twosome in the coming days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...