MOWCA at 50: Steering West and Central Africa Toward a Unified Maritime Future — Dr. Paul Adalikwu

As the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) celebrates its 50th anniversary, its Secretary-General, Dr. Paul Adalikwu, has reaffirmed the Organisation’s commitment to driving Africa’s maritime integration, security, and sustainable growth.

Describing MOWCA as “a unifying force for Africa’s maritime integration,” Dr. Adalikwu said the body is undergoing strategic reforms and building impactful partnerships aimed at reshaping the continent’s maritime future. “With the rising significance of maritime activity in West and Central Africa, MOWCA is now in the driver’s seat of regional maritime advancement,” he noted.

Navigating Challenges in Africa’s Maritime Sector

While the region has made notable progress, it still grapples with significant maritime sector challenges. According to Dr. Adalikwu, these include poor compliance with international conventions on shipping and environmental protection, underfunded infrastructure, low ship ownership, and capital flight due to foreign dominance in port operations.

He stressed the need for modern port infrastructure, improved maritime policies, and better access to funding. “Most port facilities are relics of the colonial era and not equipped to meet the needs of modern sea carriers or cargo owners,” he said.

Securing the Gulf of Guinea

Security in the Gulf of Guinea remains a top priority for MOWCA. Although maritime incidents have declined, piracy, crew kidnappings, and armed robbery persist. Dr. Adalikwu highlighted the organisation’s role in implementing the Yaoundé Architecture and promoting regional cooperation.

“Member states have been urged to adopt the ISPS Code, acquire naval equipment, and engage coastal communities in maritime intelligence. Nigeria and Togo have become models for prosecuting maritime criminals, and we plan to share their successes at an upcoming maritime security conference,” he revealed.

The CINFOCOM initiative, which provides real-time security information to maritime authorities, has significantly enhanced situational awareness in the sub-region.

Supporting Decarbonisation and Gender Equality

Dr. Adalikwu reiterated MOWCA’s commitment to global sustainability goals, particularly around decarbonisation. “Our sub-region needs to be proactive through R\&D, professional training, and sustainability-focused policies,” he stated.

On gender equality, MOWCA is actively encouraging female participation in maritime training, leadership, and professional networks. Through partnerships with groups like WIMAFRICA, WIMOWCA, and WILA, the Organisation is creating space for women to contribute meaningfully to the industry.

A Veteran at the Helm

With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Adalikwu is the first Nigerian to lead MOWCA. Before his election in 2021, he served as Director of Maritime Safety and Security at Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Transportation. His tenure oversaw landmark initiatives, including the Deep Blue Project and Nigeria’s anti-piracy law (SPOMO Act).

He also coordinated Nigeria’s participation in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and was instrumental in hosting the 2019 Global Maritime Security Conference in Abuja.

MOWCA: Past, Present, and Future

Founded in 1975 on the initiative of Côte d’Ivoire’s first President, Félix Houphouët-Boigny, MOWCA today comprises 25 countries—20 coastal and five landlocked. It was restructured in 1999 to respond to global maritime challenges and now operates with an expanded technical and operational mandate.

Key missions include promoting cost-effective shipping, enhancing maritime safety, harmonising laws, and building maritime capacity across the region. The Organisation also backs the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra and the ARSTM in Abidjan to develop skilled professionals.

Strategic Priorities for the Next Five Years

Looking ahead, Dr. Adalikwu outlined MOWCA’s five key priorities:

1. Enhancing Maritime Safety and Security

With a focus on reducing inland waterway casualties and piracy through training and legal reforms.

2. Developing Blue Economy Strategies

Encouraging ship ownership, seafood processing, and wealth creation from the sea.

3. Pushing for Green Merchant Marine

Supporting decarbonisation and climate mitigation through international cooperation.

4. Transforming into the African Maritime Organisation (AMO)-Enabling Africa to speak with one voice on maritime matters.

5. Launching the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) – To provide critical funding for port and shipping infrastructure across the region.

A Decade of Maritime Vision

Dr. Adalikwu sees the maritime sector as a cornerstone for regional growth, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “Shipping will remain vital for the movement of trade and investment. With initiatives like the RMDB and port digitalisation, we are preparing the region for sustainable economic expansion,” he said.

He concluded with a strong call for unity and investment. “As we mark 50 years of MOWCA, my focus is to build investor confidence, strengthen partnerships with emerging economies, and ensure our member states are fully supported to thrive in the global maritime space”.