Move to dissolve Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team, lie from pit of hell, says Okpara

BY ANDREW OROLUA, Abuja

Maxwell Okpara Esq, one of the senior lawyers defending the detained Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said that the alleged move to dissolve Kanu’s legal team is a lie from the pit of hell.

The story of the dissolution captioned “Kanu sacks Senior lawyer over poor representation” was trending yesterday in the social media.

But Okpara said that the entire story of impending dissolution of the Kanu legal defence team headed by Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN, “is a complete fabrication and a lie from the pith of hell. It was concocted and deposited by fifth columnists who want to reap where they did not sow.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, I personally visited Mazi NNAMDI Kanu only yesterday ( Thursday, 9th March, 2023 ) at the DSS headquarters where he is being detained. I spent over an hour with him till past 4pm.I had told him Prof Mike Ozekhome could not come physically because he was a little in the weather after his appearance at the Presidential Election Tribunal at the Court of Appeal,Abuja.

“MNK screamed and told me to go straight from the DSS office to see him on his behalf and to know how he was doing. He said we should advise Prof Mike Ozekhome,SAN, to have more rest because he still needs the learned Chief to accomplish the good work he has already started doing for him since he took over his defence.

READ ALSO: Group says Kogi West senatorial election, mindless.

“He (Kanu) made it clear that the learned Silk is a “game changer” who positively changed the entire narrative of his case as soon as he took over his defence, getting all the 15 courts charge quashed both at the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, Abuja.

” Let me use this medium to inform the general public to ignore the most senseless post being circulated by mischief makers whose primary aim is get Prof Mike Ozekhome angry and abandon Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to his fate by withdrawing from his case and defence.

“I know what we went through before Prof Ozekhome accepted this brief to lead us in this matter. It is his involvement that resulted in quashing all the charges against MNK at the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal.

“Those who ran away and shunned MNK in his hours of travails are suddenly out to hijack the brief towards final success and take credit for a job they never did. And they include very senior lawyers known to us, but who are being used by one or two persons close to MNK. We shall soon expose them to the world if they do not retrace their evil steps.

Meanwhile Okpara said he had spoken with Prof Mike Ozekhome,SAN and delivered to him the goodwill message of his client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“MNK told me to inform Ozekhome that he so much cherishes the Prof for his hard work, trust, honesty, dedication and uncommon legal representation. He greatly appreciates all that Prof Mike Ozekhome has done and is still doing for him so far.”

He believes that God sent the courageous and cerebral Prof to deliver him from the hands of the Federal Government. We thank God Chief has since recovered and now taking some well-deserved rest in line with the Doctor’s advice.

He has promised to visit MNK by Monday,13th March, 2023, as he has always done. He will do this with Sir, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, another senior Counsel in the unshakeable formidable legal team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...