Mouka to build thriving business community, rewards top partners with luxury trips

Mouka Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to building a robust network of successful business owners by rewarding top trade partners with luxury trips as part of its 2025 World of Comfort Business Partner Reward programme.

The initiative is part of Mouka’s broader mission to create wealth and reduce poverty through entrepreneurial empowerment. From April 28 to May 1, 2025, 35 business partners embarked on an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town, South Africa, while another seven qualified for a grand reward trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The three-month reward programme honoured 42 high-performing distributors for their loyalty, dedication, and contribution to the brand’s continued leadership in the Nigerian market.

Chief Commercial Officer of Mouka Limited, Mr Dimeji Osingunwa, emphasised that the company views its partners as an integral part of the Mouka family. He noted that the brand has consistently invested in rewarding loyalty through scholarships, health packages, logistics vehicles, and premium electronics.

According to him, the Cape Town trip was a response to popular demand following previous reward tours to Dubai, the United Kingdom, Marrakech, and Casablanca.

He said the company is committed to the well-being of its partners, noting that the reward experience served as both a celebration and an opportunity for relaxation.

Trade Marketing Manager, Mr Debo Adenola, said the Cape Town itinerary combined leisure with cultural enrichment. Partners enjoyed a city tour, the breathtaking views from Table Mountain, a wildlife safari at Aquila Private Game Reserve, cultural site visits, and shopping at popular malls and waterfront locations. Testimonials from beneficiaries underscored the impact of the programme. Mrs Folasade Wilhelm, a long-time distributor operating as Abisoye Stores in Abeokuta, shared that her over three-decade journey with Mouka enabled her to educate her children abroad, build homes, and travel the world. She praised Mouka’s consistent support and expressed deep appreciation.

Miss Jescil Oyebueke of Bed City Ventures in Port Harcourt described the Cape Town trip as “simply amazing,” while Florence Abimbola of Deyele Enterprise in Lagos expressed her joy with singing and dancing, declaring lifelong loyalty to Mouka. Mr Chinedu Onwunere of Edu Intercontinental, Jalingo, who has worked with the company for 15 years, described Mouka as the driving force behind his prosperity and shared his ambition to become a billionaire through the partnership. Mr Chibuzo Okpala of Buzned in Asaba credited Mouka with 70 per cent of his personal success, while Mr Emmanuel Okwubasi of GoldOak Building in Owerri spoke about his desire to build a legacy business with the brand.

Reflecting on the success of the reward programme, Mr Osingunwa said Mouka had achieved its objective of inspiring renewed enthusiasm among its partners.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to strengthening these relationships. As a subsidiary of Dolidol International Group, Africa and the Middle East’s leading sleep product manufacturer, Mouka continues to set the pace in partner engagement and reward initiatives. Previous programmes have taken partners to leading global destinations, and the company says more exciting opportunities lie ahead.