Mother Land Summit 2025: The Strategic Nexus of Africa’s Global Youth and Stakeholders

The Mother Land Summit 2025, hosted by Mother Land Hub, was a landmark gathering, uniting Africa’s key stakeholders and diaspora stakeholders to drive economic collaboration and innovation.

Held at SOAS University of London from 8 to 9 February, the summit reinforced Mother Land Hub’s position as the definitive platform for mobilising Africa’s global talent.

A Vision for Transformation

Mother Land Hub’s CEO, Nduka Nduka-Eze, set the tone, declaring, “We are not a minority; we are a diaspora.” He emphasised Mother Land Hub’s mission to convert Africa’s brain drain into brain gain, mobilising global African talent to build solutions in partnership with stakeholders on the continent.

Day 1: Diaspora Innovation in Action

The Youth Forum showcased African entrepreneurs shaping industries from abroad. Speakers included:

• Hamid Ibrahim, CEO, Kugali Media who are telling African stories to the global audience and recently partnered with Disney to produce multi-award nominated Animation series Iwájú.

• Izzy Obeng, CEO, Foundervine (supporting entrepreneurs in the African diaspora as well as in Ghana)

• Jermaine Craig, CEO, Kwanda, funding social initiatives across 14 African nations

The day featured powerful debates with The Oxford Union, Cambridge University, LSE, and The Young Africa Centre, proving that Africa’s development is not bound by geography. Tony Elumelu, attending the summit, was interviewed on the role of the Tony Elumelu Foundation in empowering young African entrepreneurs and acknowledged Mother Land Hub’s growing role in the conversation.

Day 2: A Pan-African Spectalcle

The Plenary Summit featured Africa’s most influential figures, including:

• Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General, who praised Mother Land Hub’s work and was honoured with the inaugural Mother Land Annual Portrait, titled ‘Mama Africa’, created by artist Anthony Ifechukwude Azekwoh and introduced by Nnamdi Nduka-Eze COO Mother Land Hub.

• Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission who through the weight of NiDCOM behind Mother Land Hub

• Obi Asika, DG, Nigeria’s National Council for Arts & Culture

• Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-founder, Flutterwave, Andela, and Managing Partner, Accelerate Africa and an advisor Mother Land Hub.

• Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Diaspora Affairs Head, who pledged long-term engagement with Mother Land Hub

• Ambassador Joe Keshi, Vice-Chairman, United Bank for Africa (keynote video address)

Pan-African representation was strong, with key voices including:

• Mr Temwa Gondwe, Director, Intra-African Trade & Diaspora, Afreximbank (Headline Sponsor), who spoke in support of long-term collaboration with Mother Land Hub

• Minister Plenipotentiary Imane Dryef, representing the Kingdom of Morocco

• And speakers from 14 African nations

Representatives from the Commonwealth, United Nations, UNICEF, African Union, MIPAD, and others reinforced the summit’s global significance.

Mother Land Hub: Driving Africa’s Future

The Mother Land Summit 2025 was not just an event—it was a defining moment. As the strategic platform for Africa’s global youth in the diaspora, Mother Land Hub is forging powerful collaborations between the diaspora and Africa’s governments and private sector to build solutions that drive the continent forward.

Media Contact:

LinkedIn: Mother Land | Instagram: @motherland.hub

Email: info@motherlandhub.org

Website: www.motherlandhub.org