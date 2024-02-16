Most Nigerians are razz, local and dirty bullies – Phyna

Popular reality star, Josephine Otabor popularly known as Phyna, has lambasted Nigerians that have taken to social media to blame Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi, for the country’s defeat by Cote D’Ivoire at the finals of the African Cup of Nations that was recently concluded.

The Season Seven Big Brother Naija winner, took to her Twitter handle to tackle most Nigerians that have been blaming the Fulham midfielder for Nigeria’s misfortune at the finals. She described those that are cyber bullying Iwobi as as razz, local dirty, and bullies.

She dragged Nigerians for their hypocrisy saying that the same people who bully come out to fight for justice for the same people.

Her wrote, “Most Nigerians are razz, local, dirty and bullies, this is applicable to some celebrities too……. Tomorrow now, una go wear white cloth and candle dey shout justices for somebody……… nor be Alex iwobi be the cause of this failed nation. Misplaced priorities…….

“Most Nigerians are the real bullies, imagine bullying the boys that took us to the finals, they are humans too, nor be all Nigerian get mind like Una phyna, wey Una dey bully all the time…… bunches of ungrateful people.”

In the same vein, many notable Nigerians especially celebrities have come out to condemn the cyber bullying on midfielder Alex Iwobi, since Nigeria lost the AFCON finals to the host Cote D’Ivoire. They said Nigerians should stop blaming the footballer for Nigeria’s loss as football is a team game.