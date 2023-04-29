More tributes as Nigerians mourn eminent historian Ikime

Tributes are pouring in from all walks of life for prominent History Professor Obaro Ikime who passed away on Tuesday in Ibadan, Nigeria. He hailed from Isoko land, Delta State.

The news of his demise was formally broken by the President General of Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA), Chief Albert Akpomudje (SAN).

In a statement, he said: “It is with great sadness and pain that I formally announce the passing away of another prominent old boy, Professor Obaro Ikime. Until his demise on Tuesday 25th April 2023, he was a member of the Ibadan branch of GCUOBA.

“Professor Ikime was a world class professor of history from the University of Ibadan. He was internationally recognised as one of the greatest historians ever produced in Nigeria.

“The late Prof. was of the class of 1950 (September). In his time in Government College Ughelli where he was Head of House and also the Head of School, because of his scholarly prowess he was sought after to deliver lectures at most events including GCUOBA activities.

“I know as a fact that he contributed immensely to the documentation of the history of not just the the Isoko and Urhobo people of the Niger Delta but a host of other ethnic groups within Nigeria.

“His death is a colossal loss not just to GCUOBA family alone but Nigeria as a whole. On behalf of GCUOBA World Wide, I express our condolences to the wife, children and extended family of our department Ancient Mariner. The same goes to members of his branch in Ibadan and all old boys worldwide.

May his soul rest in perfect peace Amen.”

In his reaction, a Past President General World Wide (PPGWW) of GCUOBA, Dr. Joseph Akpieyi, said: “I am deeply saddened to announce that my mentor, my Head of House and Head of School, internationally- renowned Historian, Prof. (Venerable), Obaro Ikime (GCU 1950 September Set) transited to glory in Ibadan. He is survived by his beloved wife of some 60 years, Hannah, his sons, Mazino, Maino and daughter, Majiro.

May his soul RIPP.

Amen. “

Prof. Joseph A.O. P. Woods, President, Ibadan branch, mourned and eulogized Ikime, saying: “With deep regrets, we announce the sad loss of our Ancient Mariner, Venerable Professor Obaro Ikime.

“Prof. Ikime was a retired Venerable of the Anglican Communion in the Diocese of Ibadan since 1995; a Fellow and former President of the Historical Society of Nigeria; Director of African Studies; Visiting Professor of African History, University of California, Beckley, Harvard University Summer School; University of Benin; National Secretary, University of Ibadan Alumni Association; Professor of History, Bayelsa State University, and member of the University of Ibadan Governing Council. He was the single author of seven books.

“We pray the Lord will grant him eternal rest and comfort the immediate and wider families at this trying time.”

On his part, Pastor Wilson Egbodje of Blessed Life Ministries, said: “Professor Obaro Ikime impacted the lives of many GCU boys at the University of Ibadan. He was my mentor and as Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the time, assigned me to a supervisor but virtually guided me on my final year project work. When the prominent former Western Region politician he asked me to do his biography became too ill, he gave me another topic of special interest to himself: ‘Changing Local Government Arrangements in the Niger Delta Since 1914.’ That research work took me to the National Archives, Ibadan where l had my first insight into the early history of Government College Ughelli.

“Ikime was a very prolific writer whose works on Nigerian History remain unsurpassed to date. His sudden retirement by Gen. lbrahim Babangida for exposing the role of his government in the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) brought his work in the academia to an end.

“A man of unbroken will, he veered into the ecumenical domain, enrolled in the Seminary and was ordained a Priest of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). He rose to become an Archdeacon before retiring at 70 years of age. Even when infirmity struck confining him to the wheelchair he maintained his cheerful mien and I am sure till death.

“I thank God for giving him a wonderful wife, Hannah, a virtuous woman in all seasons that made him to live long as the Lord gave the grace. I pray that God Almighty will grant the immediate family, wife, two sons and daughter as well as the wider family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. May the Lord in His infinite mercies grant him eternal rest in His bossom till the great resurrection morning. Amen!!

The Late Ancient Mariner, Prof.Obaro Ikime. Class of 1950.