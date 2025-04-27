More PDP Govs Ready to Join APC, as Tinubu Dangles His Sword On Opposition

By Tom Okpe

It’s very clear that more People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governors are ready to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, this week as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s determined push, to weaken the opposition arena appears to be yielding results.

It was gathered, with strong indications that four PDP Governors are set to defect to the ruling Party, as fresh investigations, revealed that Tinubu, long on the defensive, against opposition attacks, has intensified efforts to consolidate power by targeting key figures in rival Parties.

These moves, insiders said, triggered the current wave of high-profile defections.

Recall that there had been gale of defections to the ruling Party, especially, last week that the Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and all the State apparatus of the PDP, from the State to the Local Government levels, including the immediate past Governor of the State, Ifeanyi Okowa, collapsed its structures into the APC.

This move was announced by Senator James Manager, after a six-hour meeting at the Government House, Asaba on Wednesday.

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in Kano State is not also, left out of this game of defection.

While sources within the APC and the Presidency attributed the looming defections to Tinubu’s aggressive political strategy, some opposition figures, have accused the President of using inducements and blackmail to lure defectors.

The President’s allies, on the other hand, have argued that his leadership style has made the APC increasingly, attractive.

According to the Daily Times investigations, Sources at the APC National Secretariat, Buhari House, confirmed that, Governors Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah, Enugu, Abba Yusuf, Kano, and suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara have been named as next big catches for the ruling Party.

“It is not a rumour. It is happening; those four Governors, are on their way to joining the APC,” our source confirmed.

Officials of the Party, also corroborated the development, pointing that an aggressive recruitment drive, spearheaded by the President and top Party leaders are eminent.

Also, there are emerging facts, over tactics, allegedly employed to secure these defections, which a source cited alleged Tinubu’s secret meeting with Fubara in London, as a possible example of backroom pressure.

The meeting reportedly, took place at Fubara’s requests, following his suspension and declaration of state of emergency, in Rivers State.

A source familiar with the situation said, “It was at that meeting that we believed Fubara must have been coaxed into considering the idea of defection as part of the arrangement to return his mandate.

“We also have reasons to suspect that Governor Eno’s potentially, moving to the APC is linked to his predecessor and godfather’s, alleged corruption case with the EFCC.”

For Kano, the source noted that Tinubu had intensified reconciliation efforts between former Governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso to pave the way for Yusuf’s defection.

“In the coming days, the news of Abba Yusuf’s defection will be made public because, he will officially move to the APC with his mentor.

“We all know Kano is too big for Tinubu to ignore politically, and cannot be compromised,” the source added.