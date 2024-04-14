More intrigues over Ningi’s suspension ahead of Senate’s resumption April 23

By Haruna Salami

The suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central on March 12, 2024, no doubt raised a lot of protests from his constituents, the Bauchi State Government, Arewa Group, SERAP, among others.

It is likely that when the Senate resumes from Easter and Sallah breaks on April 23, 2024 the issue will still come up before the upper chamber.

Many options are open to the red chamber. It may go into executive session and from there a senator may come with a motion that for some reasons, Ningi should be recalled. That is a possibility.

It will be recalled that the caveat given by the Senate on March 12, the day Ningi was suspended was that if he apologised, the upper chamber would review the suspension and recall him before the expiration of the 3 months.

However, Ningi has appeared at different media fora and stated categorically that he would not apologise.

On the other hand, some senators are of the view that they can even suspend him for a whole year, that there is no law that says they cannot do so.

For now, nobody knows how the scenario will end, but whatever happens on April 23 will show whether the Senate will recall Ningi or Senator Ningi will head to court.

It will be recalled that a lot of pressure has be mounted on Akpabio and the leadership of the Senate to recall Ningi from the 3 month suspension.

In fact, Akpabio’s soft spot on the matter when he returned from Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland was due to such pressure and a tactical way to douse tension as he cannot act alone.

The senators who are opposed to Ningi’s recall unless he apologises are the view that the legislature is another arm of the government that cannot be intimidated, threatened or coerced to act in a particular way.

At the fore front of the pressure on the Senate to recall Ningi is Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which wrote the Senate that they should call Ningi because according to them, the Senate does not have that power they used in suspending him and at best they can only suspend for him 14 days, not 3 months.

SERAP based its argument on court ruling on the suspension of Senators Ali Ndume and Omo-Agege that were voided in the court of law. The court said the Senate has no power to suspend a senator who was not elected by the other senators, but elected by his constituents. That a senator can be suspended for only 14 days if he misbehaved either at plenary or in a committee meeting.

But if a senator says anything outside the National Assembly, either against the Senate or the National Assembly, such a lawmaker can be taken to court of law on alleged “wrong submission” as the Senate cannot act as a judge in its own case.

It was on that basis that SERAP wrote Akpabio that the Senate should recall Ningi from the suspension.

A Northern group, the Arewa Movement for Good Governance (AM2G) also faulted the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi, a development it said is a bad omen for the country’s democracy

The AM2G convener, Usman Bugaje accused the Senate of not giving Ningi a fair hearing which he said does not augur well for the nation, claiming that with the events surrounding the suspension, democracy is not delivering as expected in Nigeria.

Bugaje, while briefing journalists in Kaduna said “our democracy is losing its meaning, losing its value, and losing its luster. Our democracy is stripping us of our dignity, of our honuor, and of our humanity. There is an urgent need to restore our confidence in democracy before we lose our senses.

The group called, among others, for the freezing of all “funds that are suspect until a thorough investigation is done” over the claims.

More pressure was mounted on Akpabio to recall Ningi through a letter by his legal representative, Femi Falana (SAN), who accused Akpabio of acting as both the accuser and judge in his case, which he argued violates the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

In the letter titled “Request to lift the suspension of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi,” dated Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Falana warned of potential legal recourse.

Akpabio in response to journalists upon his return from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, assured that the Senate would soon review Ningi’s suspension.

Therefore, as the Senate resumes on April 23, all fingers are crossed to see how the whole drama plays out.