More groups drum support for Akpabio as senate president

By Isaac Job, Uyo

A group under the aegis of Annang Union in Akwa Ibom state have drum their support for Akpabio to emerge as the president of the 10th senate in Nigeria.

In a communique signed on Thursday by the president of the group Mr Nsikak Afia and secretary Adaha Emmanuel Etuk respectively and made available to newsmen in Uyo, the group stated that the organisation has risen in full support of senator Akpabio’s ambition to become the senate president.

They disclosed that their position was based on the development attribute of the former minority leader in the Senate and the transformation he brought to Akwa Ibom during his tenure as governor.

The communique reads in parts :

“Our support for Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President is based on his pedigree, antecedents and record breaking achievements in law practice, leadership, governance, pragmatism and philanthropy.

“We state here, without any fear of contradiction that, with Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President, Nigeria and or Nigerians are in for a new deal in terms of quality lawmaking

that would herald an era of peace, security, unity, massive development and growth of our country. As a former Minority Leader of the Senate, we are confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio will come into office with untainted legislative experience that would bring people-oriented legislation and policies.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is a man of no mean repute, go-gother, mobiliser, visionist, great teacher and a man of uncommon personage and has the capability, capacity, carriage, intelligence and wisdom to lead his colleagues, make useful laws and provide the enabling environment for the present government to deliver on its mandate,”

The Union said they have watched with great concern the goings-on in the polity, particularly, in Akpabio’s Senatorial District, Akwa Ibom and Nigeria, at large and become over the politics of leadership of the 10th senate .

“We, the Annangs, have either by act of omission or commission, relegated ourselves to the background and in the process, unwittingly mortgaged our identity, beliefs and uniqueness of the Annang man.

“We have observed with pity, the glaring and growing hatred, mudslinging, backstabbing, insult and calculated, attempts by some selfish, unpatriotic and ungrateful lots within our Senatorial District, Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria, to malign and pull down a 7- Star General, progressive-minded, resulted-oriented and uncommon performer, Senator Godswill Akpabio, simply because he is from Annang.

READ ALSO: Retirement: IGP Baba Alkali in contempt of court..

The group maintained that they have identified with Senator Godswill Akpabio in his quest to becoming the next Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and appreciate well-meaning Nigerians across ethnic and political divides, who have seen the need to put a square peg in a square hole.

The body congratulated President, Alhaji Asiwagu Ahmed Tinubu on his electoral victory and subsequent swearing in as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for his foresightness, vision, ruggedness and resilience in supporting its son, Akpabio, for the Senate Presidency Seat.

“We also appreciate the Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the vast majority of Nigerians, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and majority of the members of the 10th Senate, for standing firm for Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President in the Red Chambers.

“We call on all Nigerians, from all walks of life, living in the country and in the Diaspora to shun ethnic, religious and or any parochial sentiments and support the present administration of Tinubu with Akpabio as Senate President.

They therefore pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the present administration of Tinubu and Akpabio praying God to continue to direct, strengthen, guide and protect them to steer the ship of leadership and give Nigeria the right of place in the comity of nations.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com