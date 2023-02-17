More funding needed to curb rise in maternal death in Nigeria – Stakeholders

*Says, 15,000 maternal death will be averted if govt prioritise health care

*Urge incoming govt put in place policies to reverse trend

By Doosuur Iwambe

Worried over the increase in maternal and infant mortality in the country, key stakeholders in the nation’s health sector have emphasised the need to prioritise health care by ensuring that maternal health services is free for all Nigerians especially the common man.

The stakeholders while stressing that maternal death in Nigeria is very shameful said, Nigeria has the highest rate of mortality in the world.

They spoke during a one-day summit organised by the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), and supported by Partnership for Advocacy In Child and Family Health at Scale (PACFaH@scale), anchored by Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).

In his presentation titled: “Making maternal health services free, how states can make it work”, the President, Association of Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH) Prof. Oladapo Ladipo lamented that the Nigerian government had not prioritised the sector over the years.

While stressing the need to change the narrative, he noted that journalists has a big role to play in championing the course by telling the incoming administration to take the health sector seriously and improve on issues with qualities of life and political stability

“Even though the health of all Nigerians is key, unfortunately, the Nigeria government had not prioritised the sector because health issues were not the number one on its agenda. There was need for a change in the narrative.

“Provision of a enough fund for the sector is paramount here, women are about 50 per cent of the country’s population, no woman should die in the process of giving birth to a other life.

“I use this opportunity to call on candidates seeking elective positions in the 2023 forthcoming to prioritise the health sector and make maternal health services free for every woman of reproductive age.

“Family Planning should be made free and compulsory for all women of reproductive age, a woman should not have more than three children and they should be spaced”,Prof Ladipo said.

He called on journalists to help champion the course by telling the incoming administration to take the health sector serious and improve on issues with qualities of life and political stability.

On his part, the Chairman, Management Committee, Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Dr Ejike Orji also decried the growing trend.

Speaking on ‘dangers of not funding family planning in Nigeria’ he emphasised the need for a policy thrust to reverse the horrible trend.

According to Dr Orji, family planning issues should be a concern for every patriotic Nigerians.

He said; “Poor funding could lead to maternal death. Unfortunately, Nigeria has the highest rate of mortality in the world. This is avery sad development that required urgent attention.

“There is need for government to recruit more midwives and send them to the rural health facilities to enable them perform their functions, and also mobilize the women about family planning programme.

“There is also the need for remuneration for midwives per month to get their commitment to work, adding that family planning 2030 commitment of one per cent of the health budget must be made priority at all government level”.

Quoting the 2023 family planning projections of funding, Dr Orji said, at least 6.5million women are using modern method of contraception in Nigeria.

He said, lack of access to and utilization of the limited family planning services in Nigeria should be a concern of every patriotic Nigerian as over 15,000 maternal death will be prevented if health care is prioritise in Nigeria.

“About 2.2million unintended pregnancies will be prevented; 816,000 unsafe abortions will be averted and 15,000 maternal death will be averted.

Also, Mrs Moji Makanjuola, Executive Director, International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) urged journalists to form alliance with all health actors to keep on pushing for change in the health sector

Makanjuola who was represented by Mrs Folu Duke, Director of administration ISMPH stated that journalists are the gatekeeper and the conscience of the people who continue to push for change in the sector.

The theme for the summit is, “Raising voices for more funding for family planning and free maternal health services by incoming political leaders”.

