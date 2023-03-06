Money earmarked for feeding inmates is enough for good food if well-managed-Dr Odiah

Health concerns of inmates in various correctional institutions across the country have been a source of worry over the years. In this exclusive interview with DOOSUUR IWAMBE, a public health physician, Dr Odiah Edozie Felix, who has worked with the Nigeria Prisons Medical Corps before retiring in 2013 as Controller of Prisons, highlights factors affecting timely delivery of health care in correctional facilities.

How will you describe the condition of health facilities in various correctional centres across the country?

Thank you for having me speak on health issues once again as it affects our great country but this time about a very special set up where majority of our citizens don’t understand how it functions, I mean the Nigeria Prisons Service now called Nigeria correctional services.

As a Controller of Prisons (as at when I exited in 2013), I was very privileged to have worked directly with the inmates whose rights have been temporarily taken away from them by the law.

This you will have to deal with each time they present to you with any form of ill health, I spent my entire career directly working with this group of people. With the help of my postgraduate studies of Desmotology which deals with the practice of health in prisons and by extension people held in detention across the globe, I was able to make a difference between the real health problem and psychological issues related to lack of freedom imposed on them by the law.

Now to the main issues of the general condition in the health facilities of various correctional centers across the country; Each prison, has its own health facility as the law has prescribed also by the Prison Act.

Main challenges we have in prisons include but not limited to inadequate equipment and working tools, where they are available, they are obsolete lack maintenance this unfit for the purposes they are meant for. There is shortage of staffing of different cadres, like mental health specialists, social workers etc. There are no funds for the training of staff in the budget. There is no government support for the Prisons Service from the government public health sector and the referral linkages and the cost of care for the inmates is weak.

Looking at the inmates at a glance, the first thing you notice is their fragile and unhealthy looks, why is it so?

The fragile and unhealthy looks of the inmates I must tell you, is a thing of the past. This was the case in the 80s not now. Then the government’s allocation for the feeding of an inmate was about one hundred to one hundred and fifty naira (N100-N150) per day. You should realise also that this issues of congestion in the prisons service is a very big problem. I think as of today their feeding allowance is seven hundred and fifty Naira (N750) only.

That’s why they are looking robust, well fed, well kitted. Even people want to commit crime and be sent to prison where he/she will be well feed (Laughs).

Most importantly, until 1990, there were less than ten (10) Doctors in the Prisons Service across the country, so before an inmate could access any quality health service he had to wait for a doctor to be invited from the government hospital and that could take days if not weeks.

The year 1990 was a turning point in the history of improved quality, accessible and affordable if not free medical services to prison inmates and staff in general. It ushered in about twenty (20) newly recruited medical doctors and several experienced nurses and other paramedics like, pharmacists, health technology graduates, laboratory technologist, you name it.

That changed the health status greatly of the prison inmates. Though there are still administrative problems militating against smooth, timely delivery of health care services to the inmates. I think I have been able to address the issue of the fragile and unhealthy look of prison inmates in the past. Other factors, not mentioned here also contributed to their fragile and unhealthy look.

Will you say our prisons have enough medical staff, drugs, equipment to handle various ailments today?

The issue of prisons having enough medical staff, drugs, equipment to handle various ailments especially life threatening issues is a very tall order. Even our tertiary institutions across the country cannot beat their chests that they can boast of such luxuries.

Earlier in our conversation I mentioned that I was opportuned to have some organizations come to our aid in terms of skill acquisition, training and retraining of medical staff to equip them to be able to handle certain medical challenges of inmates’ vis-à-vis the prisons regulations and United Nations minimum rule on treatment of prisoners in time of peace. For the implementing partners, the capacity building was part of the focus of their training programmes.

We have referral agreement with secondary and tertiary health institutions who handle cases that cannot be handled at the facility level. There are actually two reference hospitals, one in Kirikiri maximum prison and the other at the Kuje medium security prison where some secondary intervention and procedures could be done. Life threatening issues are referred outside to tertiary health institutions or abroad, like I also mentioned earlier, we had laboratory upgrade by the international organization and this enables the diagnosis of quite a number pf ailment and the treatment accordingly by the presiding doctor. In some cases, consultants are invited from tertiary institutions to consult high profile inmates for security reasons.

What could be the major issues or problems militating against the health care needs of inmates across the country?

Major issues and problems militating against the health care needs of inmates across the country are basically same problems we face as free citizens. Yes, first thing that comes to mind is lack of adequate funds, but my question about this is, what has been done with the little funds allocated to this sector? How have we utilized the little funds given?

At times I attribute these problems to lack of proper planning arising from poor management of Health Information Management System that should provide us with appropriate, verifiable, correct, timely data for planning and implementation of health interventions.

The Prison Service lacks proper template for inmates health data collection. Those handling these data are not trained or lack the basic knowledge of what data is all about.

Can we say that inmates across the country are given the diet that will enhance their health?

Diet is a very rich word understood by many from different perspective. In the medical sense of it or dietician sense of it, it is simply the kind and amount of food prescribed for a person for a special reason. From the nutritionist point of view, it is the sum of food consumed by a person and I think you want to see this from a nutritionist point of view.

About more than four million naira is spent daily by the federal government to feed prison inmates. The senate is trying to increase the feeding of each inmate to about one thousand naira daily. Food is the foundation of physical and emotional wellness and a fundamental part of the human experience and that shouldn’t change because someone is incarcerated.

The sum of money earmarked for feeding inmates is quite enough to provide good food if well managed. There is improved diet for the inmates and the inmates are made to prepare their food themselves.

Do the correctional centres have the capacity to treat all illness?

Capacity to treat illness is there in our correctional centres. Like I told you earlier, the capacity to treat ALL ILLNESS is not found in any one health facility in our country and not in the tertiary institutions I know in Nigeria also. There are specialized institutions for specialized illness and when we have cases that require special care, we refer them to those centres.

Correctional centres are equipped with Primary Health Care Facility (PHCF). These facilities are manned by qualified doctors, nurses and other paramedics. When we require special treatment for an inmate, we refer them to specialized centres with the required security in place.

What would you say about corruption in relation to budgetary allocations meant to provide drugs and equipment at the centres?

Discussing corruption in correctional service as it relates to budgetary allocation meant to provide drugs and equipment to the facilities is like discussing corruption in Nigeria.

There is corruption everywhere just like in other institutions. We have a procurement department under the office of the Controller General. They deal with all tenders relating to procurement of all items needed in the service, including drugs, equipment and other items that the inmates require. Unfortunately, I was never a part of the process so I may not be able to say categorically what level of corruption reigns there.

To say that corruption does not exist is as good as saying that the devil does not exist. Definitely proper investigation will reveal the level of corruption. Between 2004 and 2012 we witnessed a boom in drugs supply and equipment.

This was when the late deputy Controller General of Prisons Dr. Wale Oloyode was the head of the Medical Directorate. During this period, we also witnessed face lift of the clinics at the command headquarters across the country.

What should government and relevant agencies do to ensure that the health needs of inmates are well taken care of during their sentence?

For any meaningful improvement, the government through its relevant agencies should embark on training and retraining of health workers to improve the old skills while acquiring new ones.

This training should also improve knowledge of global best practices to improve services to inmates. The health workers should be motivated either through regular promotion as at when due, through increase in their wages and even letter of recommendations when they excel.

Adequate, and specialized health personnel should be engaged to care for the inmates. The frequent personnel turn over should be discouraged. Appropriate infrastructure should be put in place for a conducive working condition and environment. A very conducive work place is key to optimal performance of one’s duty. Well define schedules are also key.

A proper health structure is very important in any organization where it will be well defined. Structure here is administrative. At times there is always misunderstanding between other health workers and the medical officers. So it is pertinent that the administrative hierarchy is well spelt out.

The prisons system as an organization is a very peculiar one. It is one of the communities or environments often referred to as difficult to reach community. The reason is obvious. Taking into account, the fact that everyone within the confines of the walls must adhere to the strict rules and regulations of the organization.

This is very important. It is not enough just to maintain waiting for charity organisations for their donations. It is frustrating for medical officers to prescribe drugs for inmates only to be informed that they are out of stock. Continuous medical education should be encouraged by the government and agencies for capacity building. Appropriate equipment should be supplied to the clinics to enhance performance of the medical personnel.

