Momodu blasts Shettima over unity comments on Atiku

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu yesterday took the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima to the cleaners over criticism of alleged inability of Atiku Abubakar to unite the country.

He accused the former governor of Borno State of being hypocritical because he lacked the credentials of a true unifier which Atiku has.

Momodu was responding to a statement made by Shettima at an event in Lagos on Tuesday in which he alleged said that the PDP Presidential candidate cannot unite Nigeria.

According to him, Shettima lacked the temerity to appoint accusing fingers at someone else on issue of unity when “he has not united his own political party”.

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja Wednesday said the party believed that Shettima, in a moment of deliberate amnesia, must have tried to point fingers at the specks in another man’s eyes while studiously ignoring the giant logs in his own eyes.

He said the APC is in total disarray with prominent members of his party openly apologizing to Nigerians for the unmitigated disaster it has foisted on Nigeria since 2015 which is one of the reasons APC members have been migrating in droves to PDP.

“It took almost forever for APC to achieve the simple task of constituting its Presidential Campaign Council, due to the total lack of unity in their party. It is very obvious that APC has become completely rudderless and many self-respecting members are jumping ship and being recovered by PDP, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“How can these APC candidates ever unite Nigerians when they’ve shown open disdain for the democratic and voting rights of certain ethnic groups within their domains?

“Everything about APC and its candidates have been shrouded in secrecy and they are just unable to tell Nigerians the truth about anything. How can Nigerians be expected to place their faith in such mysterious characters?”

He described the caims by Shettima that Atiku Abubakar cannot be trusted with the economy of Nigeria as heresy while he queried what businesses the APC vice presidential candidate has managed personally and successfully except living outlandishly on government booty and largesse.

Momodu categorically stated that “Atiku Abubakar started business as a teenager and served meritoriously as a government officer in the Customs where he assisted so many Igbo traders, according to available testimonies.

“In Atiku’s private life, he remains one of the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria. He has brought jobs to Nigerians instead of shipping jobs out.

How can APC be expected to guarantee the safety of lives and properties when right under the watch of Alhaji Shettima as Governor of Borno State, Boko Haram became an intractable menace and Nigeria is yet to fully recover till this day?”

He said the PDP is extremely proud of its antecedents and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyichukwu Okowa are fully ready to recover Nigeria from the hands of the most incompetent leaders in the history of Nigeria.

