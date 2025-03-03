Mojisola Meranda Resigns as Lagos Assembly Speaker

In a historic and unexpected development, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda has resigned from her position as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Meranda, who made history as the Assembly’s first female Speaker, announced her resignation during plenary on Monday.

In her resignation speech, Meranda emphasized that her decision was made in the best interest of the legislative body.

“I know that this is a point at which, as your leader, I must make this selfless sacrifice to resign in order to protect the institution,” she stated. She also added that her resignation was not an indication of weakness, but rather a necessary step to uphold the integrity of the Assembly.

Her leadership style and ability to foster peace within the Assembly were praised by her colleagues, who commended her strength and humility. Lawmakers acknowledged her dedication to following the rules and regulations of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in Lagos State.

Meranda’s resignation is expected to clear the path for the potential return of ousted former Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

Adding to the political shake-up, the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Fatai Mojeed, also tendered his resignation on Monday. Mojeed, who had only held the position for 49 days, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their trust and support during his short tenure.

With these sudden resignations, the Lagos State House of Assembly is poised for significant leadership restructuring. The political landscape in Lagos State remains dynamic as lawmakers and party leaders navigate the next steps in the Assembly’s leadership.