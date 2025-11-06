Mohammed Idris: US Classification Of Nigeria As CPC Based On Misinformation, Faulty Data

The Federal Government has called on the United States of America, USA, and other friendly nations to come in partnership and fight terrorism ravaging the country.

It also said the country remains open and willing to work closely with the governments of nations, willing to work with them in partnership, saying that the country believes constructive engagement remains the surest and most effective way to achieve peace and stability.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, at a press conference in response to the United States Government’s designation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Concern.’

Idris said, “The Government of Nigeria remains open and willing to work closely with the Government of the United States, other friendly nations and partners, to achieve our shared goal, the complete elimination of terrorism on Nigerian soil.

“We believe that constructive engagement is the surest and most effective way to achieve peace and stability. Nigeria welcomes dialogue, cooperation, and support from foreign nations, including the United States of America in addressing our shared security concerns.

“We warmly invite all our partners, both domestic and international, to join us in this noble endeavour, anchored on trust, collaboration, and mutual respect.”

He further stressed that the Government is well apprised of the level of anxiety created by the designation of our country as a country of particular concern, CPC, by the US Government and threats of military invasion by President Donald Trump, following a wrong perception and misrepresentation of the security challenges in our country.

“The Federal Government has always recognised the security challenges that have beset our country since 2009 with the advent of Boko Haram terrorists.

“Let me state from the outset that, the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have taken note of the position of the Government of the United States of America on Nigeria over alleged violations of religious freedom.

“Nigeria faces longstanding security challenges that have impacted Christians and Muslims alike, and we mourn every loss of life, knowing that even a single loss of life is one, too many,” he stated.

The Minister reiterated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s is more than determined to confront and end these security challenges saying; “Since May 2023, when he assumed office, Nigeria’s security agencies have neutralized more than 13,500 terrorists through sustained operations and arrested over 17,000 suspects, who are now undergoing interrogation or prosecution for various offences.

“Also, more than 9,800 victims abducted by terrorist elements, including women and children, have been rescued and reintegrated.

“It is important to restate that the menace of terrorism in Nigeria does not exclusively target any religious or ethnic group. As in many parts of the world, extremism is mindless, blind to religion, tribe, or class. It is a war against all peace-loving Nigerians and against the unity and progress of our great nation.

“Therefore, any narrative suggesting that the Nigerian State is failing to take action against religious attacks is based on misinformation or faulty data. Several leading personnel of the very dedicated Armed Forces of Nigeria and the country’s intelligence agencies are Christians, working and succeeding alongside their Muslim colleagues in the fight against extremists and criminals waging war against our country and values.”

The minister also pointed out that Nigeria’s security challenge cannot be fully understood without acknowledging the volatile security situation in the Sahel region and complicating factors such as the collapse of Libya over a decade ago, flooding the region with terrorist elements, extremist groups, and illegal weapons.

“The regional dimension underscores why Nigeria continues to champion greater cooperation within ECOWAS, the African Union, and international partners, including the United States, to stabilise the Sahel and cut off the transnational lifelines of terrorism.

“The other issue is the socio-economic dimension of the conflict in the North-Central, especially in Plateau and Benue State, exacerbated by age-long farmers-herders violent clashes made worse by climate change and desertification.”

He also asserted that the recent change in Service Chiefs and the subsequent realignment within the Armed Forces and security agencies, rreflects President Tinubu’s determination to reinvigorate Nigeria’s security architecture adding that, “this strategic overhaul is designed to infuse fresh energy, innovation, and accountability into our national defence and intelligence systems.

“We have made stringent efforts in curtailling access to small arms and light weapons by non-state actors. Security agencies recovered and destroyed over 5,000 military-grade rifles and intercepted over 20 gun-running networks in the past months.

“In the past two years, significant progress has been made in the war against terrorism across the North-West, North-East and South-East, North-Central, and other parts of our country. Within this period, the number of terrorism-related attacks has plummeted. In March, a report by the Global Terrorism Index indicated that terrorist attacks were at their lowest, in over a decade in Nigeria,” stating that terrorists kingpins have been arrested and neutralized and presently, standing trials.

“We shall continue to make the suspects accountable for disrupting the peace of our country, in consonance with the rule of law. The Federal Government will not recline until the remnants of these hounds of death are permanently removed,” he said, adding that, “the President Tinubu administration remains ever faithful and committed to its duty of securing our nation and its peoples.

“As the President himself has reassured, Nigeria stands firmly on the constitutional guarantees on citizens’ liberty and freedom of religion. I want to assure Nigerians that the country is in capable and steady hands with President Tinubu leading the charge to boost our economy, strengthen our Military and Intelligence capabilities and leading the country towards greater and shared prosperity.

“On the current misreading and misjudging of the reality of Nigeria’s true security situation by the United States, President Tinubu is taking the lead to resolve all areas misunderstanding through all available diplomatic and political channels just as the Federal Government welcomes more collaboration, assistance and partnership with all our foreign partners and the United States,” he added.