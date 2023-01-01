Moghalu proposes name change for Nigeria

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who contested for the office of president in the 2019 general election, has joined the call for the country’s name to be altered.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that proponents of Nigeria’s name change argue that the current name was not given to the country by its citizens but by Flora Shaw, wife of Lord Lugard, a colonialist, adding that it carries too many bad memories.

I agree with those who argue that that Nigeria needs a change of name. If a serious leadership emerges in 2023 and we can agree on a name that has deep meaning that can unite the country, it would be a powerful symbolism. Backed with good governance,it can give Nigeria new life

— Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) December 30, 2022

READ ALSO: 2023: Voting Peter Obi Will Make Nigeria Great Again..

“I agree with those who argue that Nigeria needs a change of name,” Moghalu said via his verified Twitter handle on Friday night.

“If a serious leadership emerges in 2023 and we can agree on a name that has deep meaning that can unite the country, it would be a powerful symbolism. Backed with good governance, it can give Nigeria new life.

“The name Nigeria conjures too many bad memories. “Wazobia”? “Songhai”?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...