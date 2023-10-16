Moghalu: No Govt official would drive imported cars if I were president

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, said he would not allow any government official to drive an imported vehicle if he were to be the president of Nigeria.

Moghalu said Nigerian politicians, instead of driving foreign-made vehicles, should invest in and patronise local alternatives.

He said this in a post via his X on Monday on the heels of assurance given by the House of Representatives that the members of the 10th National Assembly will soon get vehicles to ease their work.

This was revealed in a statement by Akin Rotimi, the Chairman, House Committee of Media and Public Affairs.

“For the duration of the 10th Assembly, the vehicles shall remain the property of the National Assembly at the expiration of the tenure of the 10th Assembly in 2027, should the extant assets deboarding policy of government still be in place,” Rotimi has said on Sunday.

However, in his X post on Monday, Moghalu noted that it is a display of patriotic leadership and commitment to reduce the cost of governance.

“If I were President of Nigeria or Governor of a State, no government official will drive a foreign-made vehicle at government expense (procurement) when we have local alternatives,” Moghalu wrote.

“That is one demonstration of patriotic leadership and commitment to cutting the cost of governance,” he added.

Moghalu was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, Kingsley Moghalu, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and one-time presidential candidate, has strongly criticised recent financial decisions made by the Nigerian government.

His condemnation encompasses the country’s pursuit of a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank and reports of the federal government’s intention to allocate N160 million for the acquisition of SUVs for all 360 members of the House of Representatives.

Taking to X, Moghalu on Monday voiced his disapproval of these financial choices, stating, “We are not yet serious as a country.”

He went on to express his concern that Nigeria is swiftly “becoming a carcass, and our political class its scavengers.”

