Moghalu appointed Chairman of pan-African body, APSS

Another massive plume has been added to the much-decorated cap of one of Africa’s most eminent political economists, development practitioner and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu.

Professor Moghalu has been appointed Chairman, Board of Directors of African Private Sector Summit (APSS), a pan-African, private sector-led non-profit organization that promotes trade and investment in Africa. Its headquarters is in Accra, Ghana.

A statement issued by outgoing Chairperson and Founder of APSS, Mr. Judson Wendell Addy, disclosed these yesterday.

Professor Moghalu has accepted the appointment.

Mr. Addy, Liberian-born retired international business entrepreneur and pan-Africanist, wrote: “The Africa Private Sector Summit is delighted to welcome Kingsley Moghalu as its new Board Chair.

“His international leadership experience, credibility, and networks will help advance the goals of APSS, as we proceed with the roll-out of the draft Charter on Private Sector Development, Rights and Protection Environment in Africa (Private Sector Bill of Rights), across all of Africa’s five geographic regions plus Diaspora.

”The objective is to strengthen the private sector in African countries, attract increased business investment to the continent, and make strong contributions to enable the private sector actively drive implementation of the Regional Economic Communities (RECs] and the African Continental

Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocols in collaboration with the Pan Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI), the Africa Busines Council (AfBC) and other stakeholders.”

Accepting the offer, the former Director in the United Nations System, in a statement, promised to collaborate with board colleagues and executive leadership team to drive the significant role of the private sector in the structural transformation of African economies within the ambit of stated frameworks towards achieving the dream Africa.

His words: ”I am honored to have been invited to Chair the Board of APSS. In collaboration with board colleagues and the executive leadership team, I will work hard with African companies, and other stakeholders including governments and international organizations to advance the critical role of the private sector in the structural transformation of African economies in the context of Africa’s economic integration and African Union’s Agenda 2063, our collective journey to the Africa we want.”

APSS is leading the continent’s private sector and other stakeholders through an EcoSystem-based approach, leveraging the African philosophy of Ubuntu, to develop a Private Sector Bill of Rights, for an enabling business environment on the continent.

The body also collaborates closely with the African Education Trust

Fund (AETF), headed by Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Education in Ghana.

The organization was instrumental to the establishment of the AETF which goal is to

overhaul Africa’s education systems to produce needed skillsets for the economic transformation of the continent in the 21st century.

The APSS’ approved structure, in the medium term, is to have a 13-member Advisory Board and a 17- member Executive Board, made up of distinguished personalities from Africa’s 5+1 regional blocks – East Africa, Central Africa, North Africa, West Africa, and Southern Africa, and the African Diaspora.

The Daily Times gathered that to fill these positions, APSS recently announced invitation of nominations of candidates into its Advisory and Executive Boards.

Part of the restructuring arrangement for the new phase of APSS ahead of the roll-out included the transitioning of the organization’s co-founders into the Advisory Board and Executive Boards as members respectively with Mr. Addy becoming a member of the Advisory Board and Chair Emeritus.

To strengthen its executive capacity, APSS also recently appointed a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and transitioned one of the co-founders into an Executive Director position just as it also created three Director positions.

Professor Moghalu will also serve as Chairperson of both the Advisory Board and the Executive Board.

A highly respected African, Moghalu is Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Massachusetts, USA.

He is the CEO of Sogato Strategies LLC, a macroeconomic, investment and geopolitical risk consultancy, and the President of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), a public policy think tank.

A brilliant intellectual interwoven with practical accomplishments, Moghalu has authored several books including ‘Emerging Africa: How the Global Economy’s Last Frontier Can Prosper and Matter’.

