Mocking Melaye needless, unhelpful to PDP, victorious Yusuf urges members

Winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Kogi West senatorial district, Hon. Teejay Yusuf has urged his loyalists and other party members to stop mocking his opponent in the election, Senator Dino Melaye.

Hon. Yusuf who decried the ongoing mockery of Senator Melaye over his loss at the shadow election said such should be stopped immediately because “it is needless and very unhelpful”.

The lawmaker who currently represents Kabba/ Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives said such mockery is capable of threatening the unity of the party not only in Kogi West but in the entire state, DailyTimes gathered.

Yusuf, in an appreciation message on Wednesday noted that “it took an overwhelming unity of purpose by numerous party foot soldiers, PDP leaders at local, state and federal levels as well as an inter-party collaboration in his Senatorial district for him to achieve the feat.

“My brother, Senator Dino Melaye did not waste time in conceding victory to me; no matter what anyone thinks, he is a good man and a good politician who will remain relevant well beyond 2023.

“Senator Melaye was a worthy opponent and irrespective of who wins the forthcoming PDP presidential primaries, he would continue to be relevant; I strongly appeal that all those mocking my brother should stop immediately as such disposition is needless, unwarranted and very unhelpful to our common cause.

“In fact, while I thank all our elders at home and abroad as well as all our party leaders and eminent non-PDP citizens who consistently called delegates to ensure votes for me, I must thank Senator Dino Melaye for his immediate concession speech and brotherly disposition which did not just begin today.”

In a related development, the Kogi West Democratic Initiative which took part in mobilizing citizens in the area to consistently urge delegates towards ensuring Honourable Teejay Yusuf’s victories in the PDP Senatorial primaries also noted that a long history of welfarist commitment helped Teejay Yusuf through.

“Again, flamboyant Senator, Dino Melaye has been floored by Honourable Teejay Yusuf after a very tight race for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in Kogi West Senatorial District.

“With his victory in the Tuesday run-off election, Teejay Yusuf re-enacted two electoral victories against Melaye in both the 2011 PDP House of Representatives primary ticket and the subsequent elections during which Melaye decamped to the All Nigeria People’s Party.

“From the fringes of the Federal Capital Territory after Abaji, through Kotonkarfe, Lokoja, Kabba, Ijumu and up to Isanlu, Mopa and Egbe – a distance of close to 150 miles covered by the Kogi West Senatorial District, Honourable Teejay Yusuf’s humility and consistent demonstration of politics without bitterness, as well as his vibrant representation of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency has led to a natural promotion for Senatorial representation.

“Again, our candidate, Honourable Teejay Yusuf’s solid following, populist track record and exceptional developmental efforts have spoken for him; to the glory of God, he got 163 votes to beat Senator Dino Melaye who got 99 in Tuesday’s run-off elections.

“Less than twenty-four hours earlier, a four-horse race in the PDP Kogi West Senatorial District primaries had ended with 88 votes to both Yusuf and Melaye while two others had 71 and 12 votes each and one delegate’s disputed vote for Hon Yusuf was left out by the Electoral officials,” the group stated in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr. Joseph Ilori.

Shortly before a spontaneous reception organized by his supporters and constituents at his home in Kabba, Honourable Yusuf thanked God, his people and the entire leaders across Kogi West Senatorial constituency for the electoral victory, adding that delegates and his worthy opponents have given him cause to renew his commitment to his party, constituents and the nation.

“I feel very happy, i thank Almighty God who has done this, i thank my family, my leaders and supporters; they have consistently given me all necessary support and I thank my mother for being a wonderful mother for her prayers and best wishes.

“I thank the party executives across the seven local government, delegates, all party loyalists and a host of other leaders; whatever you ask us to do, we will do and I promise not to disappoint you all, I thank you so much for providing the enabling environment for me to come out victorious.

“I also thank the hierarchy of PDP in Abuja led by the National chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and that of the Kogi West Senatorial District, I thank Chief Sam Abenemi, the Deputy State Chairman for allowing transparency in all the processes that led to my election as PDP flagbearer for Kogi West Senatorial District,” Honourable Teejay Yusuf stated.

